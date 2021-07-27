3 Reasons why DeMar DeRozan should go to LA Lakers

The San Antonio Spurs’ free-agent-to-be DeMar DeRozan is reportedly considering the LA Lakers as his team of choice when free agency begins on Aug. 3. The 13-year veteran is finally a free agent who can go to the team of his choosing.

DeMar DeRozan is one of the most consistent scorers the league has seen over the past decade. He has a career average of 20.1 points, 4.4 rebounds and 3.8 assists a night. Over the past eight seasons, he has posted 20.1 points per game every season, but he hasn’t come close to winning a championship.

Report: There is “a lot of teams” showing interest in DeMar DeRozan, including the Lakers, Clippers, Knicks, Bulls



“San Antonio is still on the board, don’t count the Spurs out...”



Based on his statements in interviews, DeRozan doesn’t appear to be interested in getting more money. Rather, he’s content with his earnings and is more inclined to make a decision based on what will further his career.

If this is the case, then there is no other place that DeMar DeRozan should go to other than Los Angeles next season.

Here are 3 reasons why DeMar DeRozan should do everything he can to bring his talents to the LA Lakers:

3. DeMar DeRozan can win a championship with the LA Lakers

DeMar DeRozan #10 scores on a jumper over Kyle Kuzma #0.

The LA Lakers are a championship-caliber team with or without DeRozan. But there are holes in the Lakers’ roster that don’t necessarily make them title favorites next season.

This is where DeRozan comes in and plugs in those holes.

Throughout the 2020-21 season, the LA Lakers had been waiting for someone other than LeBron James and Anthony Davis to rescue them from their miseries by coming back healthy.

When the All-Star forwards returned from their respective injuries, the team didn’t have a player who became a reliable third star, although the opportunities were right there for the other players to step into that role.

With DeMar DeRozan on board, he immediately makes the LA Lakers the overwhelming favorites to bring home the Larry O’Brien Trophy as their third star.

If he were to join any other title contender, they will either reduce his contributions to the title run because of too many stars (i.e. the Brooklyn Nets) or he’s not going to be enough to land them the championship (i.e. the Philadelphia 76ers or LA Clippers).

Going to the LA Lakers makes DeRozan both a significant contributor and an almost guaranteed champion in the end with a triumvirate of stars that Los Angeles hasn’t seen in a long while.

