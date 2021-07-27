NBA Trade Rumors: 5 key takeaways from the New Orleans Pelicans and Memphis Grizzlies deal

The New Orleans Pelicans and Memphis Grizzlies are in the final stages of a huge deal that would affect the immediate and long-term futures of both franchises, per recent NBA trade rumors.

According to ESPN’s Adrian Wojnarowski, the New Orleans Pelicans and Memphis Grizzlies teams have agreed to a deal that would send Jonas Valanciunas and the No. 17 and No. 51 picks of the 2021 draft to the New Orleans Pelicans. The Pelicans would then give up Eric Bledsoe, Steven Adams, the No. 10 and No. 40 picks of this year’s draft, and a 2022 first-rounder (top 10-protected via the LA Lakers).

ESPN salary cap expert Bobby Marks has a footnote on the trade, which can only be finalized when the 2021 free agency season officially begins.

“Because of the salary involved with all three players, this is the type of trade that cannot be finalized until August 6,” Marks said in a tweet. “The Grizzlies would need to decline the team option of Justise Winslow to make the money work and take Adams and Bledsoe back into room.”

NBA Trade Rumors: What the trade means for the New Orleans Pelicans and Memphis Grizzlies

The massive trade between the New Orleans Pelicans and Memphis Grizzlies means more than just a swap of big men, draft picks and a misused guard. The trade would pay immediate dividends for both teams while giving them new and varied options for the future.

Here are the 5 key takeaways from the massive trade between the New Orleans Pelicans and Memphis Grizzlies:

5. Memphis Grizzlies moved up in the 2021 draft

Ja Morant poses with NBA Commissioner Adam Silver.

Considering the salary dump that the New Orleans Pelicans placed on their shoulders, the Memphis Grizzlies could have gotten another pick or two out of the deal.

Here is what Memphis has in 2022:



2022: Own; Has Utah (if 7-30); Has LA Lakers (if 11-30) https://t.co/dDprJgITBC — Bobby Marks (@BobbyMarks42) July 26, 2021

Despite this, they were able to move up into the lottery in the 2021 NBA Draft with the chance to select one of the players that they are probably eyeing at that position, and they did the same with their second-round pick. The LA Lakers pick next year that the New Orleans Pelicans gave up will likely be in the late 20s, but the Grizzlies could still find a gem from that position.

4. Steven Adams should be a better fit for the Memphis Grizzlies

Steven Adams #12 in action against the Trail Blazers.

Putting together two interior players was a disaster in the making for the New Orleans Pelicans. Pairing Zion Williamson with Steven Adams gave them strong rebounders, but the latter was virtually a liability offensively.

But on the Memphis Grizzlies, Adams should thrive as he plays with a power forward who can shoot from long distance in Jaren Jackson Jr. The 21-year-old Jackson will give Adams all the room he needs underneath on offense as the big men work hand-in-hand in clearing the boards defensively.

Eric Bledsoe, who New Orleans included in a trade package, is not expected to stay in Memphis, league sources tell @YahooSports. — Chris Haynes (@ChrisBHaynes) July 26, 2021

On the other hand, Eric Bledsoe is unlikely to stay on the Memphis Grizzlies roster. If he isn’t traded to another team, Bledsoe may still be on the way out with rumors of him being bought out by the Grizzlies.

In the end, absorbing the salaries of the two players was meant to add more draft picks while also upgrading the ones they already have. The Memphis Grizzlies also gave themselves financial flexibility next summer as they don’t seem to be enamored with the idea of signing Valanciunas to a contract extension or re-signing him next year when he becomes an unrestricted free agent.

