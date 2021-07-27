NBA Trade Rumors: Philadelphia 76ers and Dallas Mavericks eyeing Eric Bledsoe

Eric Bledsoe has been a hot topic in NBA trade rumors for the past few hours with the Philadelphia 76ers and Dallas Mavericks reportedly interested in acquiring him. This is according to Bally Sports Network’s Brandon “Scoop B” Robinson.

“76ers, Mavericks are both interested in Eric Bledsoe if [Memphis] Grizzlies buy him out of his contract, as reported,” Robinson said in a tweet.

Chris Haynes of Yahoo Sports had also reported earlier that Bledsoe’s future is unlikely to be with the Grizzlies.

“Eric Bledsoe, who New Orleans included in a trade package, is not expected to stay in Memphis, league sources tell @YahooSports,” Haynes said.

Don’t be surprised if Eric Bledsoe ends up with the Sixers if/when he’s bought out by the Grizzlies.



I’m told Philly would be among the teams to watch. pic.twitter.com/iAddYKTRnA — Chris W. Crouse 🏙 (@NBACrouse) July 26, 2021

If Bledsoe gets bought out by the Grizzlies, he could sign a deal with any team of his choosing. The Philadelphia 76ers and Dallas Mavericks are potential trade destinations, though the two teams have different goals for the upcoming season.

The Sixers are looking to win a championship while the Dallas Mavericks are merely hoping to go deeper in the playoffs. The Mavs have now lost to the LA Clippers in the first round two years in a row.

NBA Trade Rumors: Why the Philadelphia 76ers’ and Dallas Mavericks’ would be interested in Eric Bledsoe

Eric Bledsoe #6 dribbles the ball up the court.

Eric Bledsoe has some crazy highlights 👀 pic.twitter.com/U9i061FPpo — Ballislife.com (@Ballislife) July 26, 2021

The Philadelphia 76ers’ interest in Eric Bledsoe may have to do with providing coach Doc Rivers a player who can play the point guard spot. He could either play as a starter or as a more reliable floor general off the bench than George Hill.

Regardless of their plans for Ben Simmons, Bledsoe would be an excellent addition to the Philadelphia 76ers who need a boost to get them over the hump. Simmons has been involved in NBA trade rumors since the Sixers' second-round loss in the 2021 playoffs.

For the Dallas Mavericks, Eric Bledsoe is seen as a ball handler who can relieve superstar Luka Doncic of his playmaking responsibilities. He could either be a backcourt partner to the Slovenian in the starting lineup or come off the bench and give the Mavs a quality point guard. The second option would enable them to give Doncic more rest during games and throughout the season as well.

ESPN’s Adrian Wojnarowski reported on Monday that the New Orleans Pelicans are finalizing a deal that would send Eric Bledsoe, Steven Adams and three first-round picks to the Grizzlies. The Pels would in turn receive Jonas Valanciunas and the 17th overall pick of this year’s draft.

The reported deal opens up possibilities for both teams who are hoping to make the playoffs next season.

