3 reasons why Dylan Harper could be perfect piece next to Victor Wembanyama

Heading into the 2025 NBA draft, Dylan Harper is projected to be one of the first names off the board behind Cooper Flagg. Based on the results of Monday's lottery, the dynamic guard could be joining forces with one of the league's top young talents.

The San Antonio Spurs had good fortune in the lottery, climbing up to the No. 2 pick. They'll now have a wide range of prospects to choose to pair with their young core of Victor Wembanyama and Stephon Castle.

Based on recent reporting, it appears the Spurs aren't being shy about their draft plans. Developments have already emerged that Dylan Harper is their guy at No. 2. Amid this news, here are a few reasons why this is a smart move for the Spurs.

Reasons why Dylan Harper is the right pick for the San Antonio Spurs:

1) Basketball pedigree

One of the many things that makes Dylan Harper such an interesting prospect is his basketball background. The sport runs deep in his family, with two members of his family also reaching the NBA. His father, Ron Harper, famously won five championships in the 1990s and 200s with the Chicago Bulls and LA Lakers. His older brother, Ron Harper Jr., is currently in the league on the Detroit Pistons' roster.

With Wembanyama already looking like a bona fide superstar, the Spurs are on an advanced timeline. Because of this, they'll need a mature prospect who can keep up. Seeing that he has a support system loaded with NBA success, Harper has the pieces around him to hit the ground running right away.

2) Skill set

The biggest thing when it comes to Harper and the Spurs is his skill set. He is a dynamic guard with the potential to become a high-level scorer and facilitator at the NBA level.

Wembanyama is a player who is going to command a lot of attention, so San Antonio needs guys around him who are capable of making plays. Along with De'Aaron Fox, Harper is another option for the All-Star big man in the two-man game. Plus, his ability to get downhill at a high rate should open things up for Wemby to showcase his shooting prowess on the perimeter.

3) Timeline

The final reason why Dylan Harper would be an ideal selection for the Spurs in the team's timeline. Even though he's shattered expectations early on, Wembanyama is still just entering the third year of his career. Because of this, San Antonio still needs to operate with the long view in mind.

In the prime of his career now, Fox will help Wemby and the Spurs compete for the foreseeable future. However, he's still six years older than the franchise's cornerstone piece. In the end, the team needs someone who will blossom alongside Wemby and reach their peak in a similar timeframe.

If Harper can develop and reach his full potential, he and Wembanayama have the potential to be a devastating duo for the Spurs. Most importantly, taking a complementary guard extends the team's runway past when Fox's game will start to decline.

