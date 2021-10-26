3 reasons why Evan Mobley looks more NBA ready than predicted earlier

Most young big men need time to adjust to the NBA level, and the same holds true for Evan Mobley. That was the expectation from most in the league when the Cleveland Cavaliers selected the big man with the third overall pick in the 2021 NBA Draft.

The USC product has performed above those expectations throughout his first four NBA appearances. He is averaging 14.3 points, 8.3 rebounds, 2.8 assists, 1.3 steals, and 2.0 blocks in 33.0 minutes of playing time.

When healthy, the Cleveland Cavaliers' starting lineup includes Darius Garland, Collin Sexton, Lauri Markkanen, Evan Mobley and Jarrett Allen. That five makes for one of the largest lineups in the NBA. Mobley's versatility allows him play alongside a more traditional center like Allen, even if that may not be his most ideal role.

Here are three reasons why Evan Mobley has outperformed expectations early in his rookie campaign.

#3 The guards around him

Most of Evan Mobley's field goal attempts have been assisted this season. He is often set up by Darius Garland or Ricky Rubio within the flow of the offense. Both of those guards are high-level passers, as evident by their average of nine or more assists per night early in the season.

Evan Mobley simply plays within the flow of the offense when he is out there, often found in the dunker spot for an easy two points or working in the pick-and-roll. Along with Garland and Rubio, Kevin Love is an exceptional passer for his position, as is Isaac Okoro.

If Evan Mobley was thrown to the floor with the task of creating his own offense, I'd be willing to bet the results would not look as good as they have. The Cavaliers still have plenty of roster construction questions, but playmaking is proving beneficial for Evan Mobley early in his career.

#2 Sharing defensive responsibility with Allen

Evan Mobley may be most ideal as a center, but that was understandably the label most draft experts placed on him coming out of college. Most of his time at USC was spent playing the power forward, and with him being drafted to Cleveland, that looks to remain the case.

The Cavaliers signed Jarrett Allen to a five-year, $100-million extension this past offseason. The pairing of Allen and Evan Mobley is obviously something the Cavs view as sustainable or even ideal. That has proven to be true earlier this season, as Evan Mobley is not tasked with being the primary rim protector alongside poor perimeter containment.

Evan Mobley's defensive timing and ability is elite, and he has the potential to be in defensive player of the year conversations down the line. Jarrett Allen is also an elite shot blocker in the NBA and the duo have proven to be menacing early in the 2021-22 NBA season.

#1 Evan Mobley's modern style

Part of the reason why Evan Mobley is so highly touted in the league that continues to devalue big men is how well his skillset fits the modern game.

The Cavaliers big man showed the ability to switch out on to Trae Young in a showdown against the Atlanta Hawks. That switchability is highly sought after in the modern game, especially when paired with stellar rim protection. If he is going to continue playing alongside Allen, then his perimeter defense is going to be crucial.

There are no weaknesses for Evan Mobley on defense, and his offensive versatility is ridiculously impressive as well. He has yet to convert a three-pointer in his four appearances. However, he has shown a willingness to attempt those shots, which is obviously essential on modern rosters.

Further, Evan Mobley creates for himself off the dribble for moments that will become more often as his career progresses. That sort of ability is an eye-catching outlier for a seven-footer. That's part of the reason the Cleveland Cavaliers were happy to select him at pick three in the recent 2021 NBA Draft.

