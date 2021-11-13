3 reasons why the Golden State Warriors are the current leaders of the Western Conference

Seeing standards drop on and off the pitch in an injury-ridden season saw the Golden State Warriors finish ninth in the Western Conference with a 39-33 record. Steve Kerr’s side has returned, full of confidence and renewed vigor, from an encouraging offseason, playing some of their best basketball in recent years.

The Warriors have returned stronger this season, leading the Western Conference in the opening weeks, producing a 10-1 record from their 11 games. Despite still being short of key players like Klay Thompson and James Wiseman, they have shown a collective spirit, battling their way to the top.

Let’s take a look at some of the reasons why the Golden State Warriors are performing excellently this season.

Golden State Warriors are leading the NBA Western Conference this season: Here's why

#1 Good shooting accuracy from range

Stephen Curry #30 of the Golden State Warriors reacts after the Warriors made a three point basket against the Minnesota Timberwolves at Chase Center on November 10, 2021 in San Francisco, California.

Much of the Golden State Warriors' rise to the top this season has been due to their offense this season. The continued absence of key players has failed to dull an attacking system that seems to have gelled much better this season than most had expected.

Overtime @overtime



50 PTS

14/28 FG

9 3PT

7 REB

10 AST

35 MIN



His 10th career 50 PT game 🔥

(via



WHAT A NIGHT FOR STEPH 🤯50 PTS14/28 FG9 3PT7 REB10 AST35 MINHis 10th career 50 PT game 🔥 @StephenCurry30 (via @warriors WHAT A NIGHT FOR STEPH 🤯50 PTS 14/28 FG9 3PT7 REB 10 AST 35 MINHis 10th career 50 PT game 🔥@StephenCurry30 (via @warriors)https://t.co/fwdxVv4FEa

The Warriors have made the most three-pointers per game this season (15.7), despite averaging the second-highest number of attempts per game (42.4).

Although the usual suspect Steph Curry has not been his most efficient self, posting a 38.5% from beyond the arc this season thus far. He leads the league for three points, registering a total of 55 threes in all 11 appearances made this season.

The likes of Jordan Poole, Damion Lee and Andrew Wiggins have also provided a consistent number of three-pointers for the Golden State Warriors over the opening weeks of the new season.

#2 Playmaking prowess

Draymond Green #23 of the Golden State Warriors reacts after scoring against the Portland Trail Blazers during the second half of their game at Chase Center on October 15, 2021 in San Francisco, California.

The Golden State Warriors' position at the top of the Western Conference has been a product of many things, one of which is their top-tier playmaking ability.

While they have also been very clinical, positing a better shooting accuracy than their previous season. Most of their efficiency on the field wouldn’t have been possible without the outstanding playmaking skills exhibited.

The Golden State Warriors ranked 1st in the league for assists last season, and have carried that form into the new season, topping the league once again for assists (29.6). Draymond Green (79) and Steph Curry (72) rank 12th and 16th in the league for assists, and as long as they continue producing, the Golden State Warriors should continue fighting at the top end of the league.

#3 Under the rim warriors

Kelly Oubre Jr. #12 of the Golden State Warriors battles for a rebound with Kevin Durant #7 of the Brooklyn Nets during the second half of an NBA basketball game at Chase Center on February 13, 2021 in San Francisco, California.

Of all the places the Golden State Warriors seem to have improved on, rebounding seems to have undergone the most change, proving the most important in the recent upturn in their fortunes this season.

The Warriors were unable to impose themselves under the rim last season, ranking 22nd in the league for rebounds. But they have improved their efforts, placing second for rebounds in the early weeks and winning many second attempts whilst powering their way to the top.

NBA @NBA



and the NBA-best 10-1 Andrew Wiggins added to his massive dunks collection Wednesday night! 💥🤯 @22wiggins and the NBA-best 10-1 @warriors host the 8-3 Bulls tonight at 10pm/et on ESPN. Andrew Wiggins added to his massive dunks collection Wednesday night! 💥🤯@22wiggins and the NBA-best 10-1 @warriors host the 8-3 Bulls tonight at 10pm/et on ESPN. https://t.co/byLYog99nf

Though their offensive rebounds (10.0) have been at an average level, they rank 1st for defensive rebounds per game (38.3). The Golden State Warriors have the usual suspect Green (8.2), on top of their rebounds list.

Along with other top rebounders, Bjelica (4.7), Andre Iguodala (4.6), Kevon Looney (6.3), Andrew Wiggins (4.3) and even Curry (6.5) have produced consistently from the rim in the early weeks of the new NBA season.

Edited by Rohit Mishra