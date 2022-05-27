3 reasons why Golden State Warriors are the favorites to win the championship this season | NBA Playoffs 2022

The Golden State Warriors could seal their NBA Finals berth with a win over the Dallas Mavericks on Thursday night at Chase Center in San Francisco.

They failed to complete the sweep on Tuesday and will be looking to end the series once and for all.

The Warriors haven't lost a home game this postseason, which puts them in a good spot heading into tonight's game. With one more victory, they will make their sixth NBA Finals appearance in the past eight seasons.

Getting this far has shown that the Warriors have what it takes to win the title. The composition of their team puts them in a space where they are considered favorites by many.

They have breezed through the playoffs, winning 11 of games. If they reach the finals, they will square off against either the Miami Heat or Boston Celtics from the Eastern Conference.

While both are formidable opponents, many still like the Warriors' chances of winning.

That said, here are three reasons why the Golden State Warriors are the favorites to win the 2022 championship.

No. 1: Experience

Stephen Curry #30, Klay Thompson #11 and Draymond Green #23 of the Golden State Warriors

If Golden State reaches the NBA Finals, it will be their sixth finals appearance in the last eight years. They missed the playoffs in 2020 and 2021 mainly due to injuries.

The core of the team that made those appearances is available and has not started to decline. Although Klay Thompson's return from a two-year injury has the shooting guard not playing at the optimum level, he is still a threat and can rise to big occasions.

A Warriors fan could argue that they have not lost an NBA Finals with Thompson, Steph Curry and Draymond Green all available. In 2016, when they lost the series despite holding a 3-1 lead, Green was suspended for Game 5, which fueled the Cavs' comeback.

However, his presence in Games 6 and 7 did not make much difference as LeBron James led the Cavs to victories in those games.

No. 2: Steve Kerr

Coach Steve Kerr of the Golden State Warriors

Coach Steve Kerr has been in the finals several times and has not lost often. As a player, he was part of the Chicago Bulls team that won three championships from 1996 to 1998. He also won two championships with the San Antonio Spurs in 1999 and 2003.

Kerr is also responsible for their recent success in the postseason. Before joining the Warriors in 2014, the last time the franchise reached the conference finals was in 1976. Their last championship win was in 1975 against the Washington Bullets.

After taking over in 2014, he won three finals in his first five years. The Warriors last made the finals in 2019, and if not for injuries to Kevin Durant and Thompson, they could have won championship No. 4.

No. 3: Defense

Luka Doncic #77 of the Dallas Mavericks shoots the ball as Draymond Green #23 of the Golden State Warriors defends

The Warriors, who were third in the Western Conference at 53-29, finished the regular season as the top-ranked defensive team in the league.

It is no secret that defense is perhaps the most important ingredient when pursuing a championship. While they have been decimated a few times this postseason, they still play a brand of defense that can cause problems for the opposition.

With Green as the anchor and players like Andrew Wiggins patrolling the perimeter, they stand a good chance of making crucial stops. There is also hope that Gary Payton II returns before the finals. The defensive maestro hurt his elbow in the conference semifinals against the Memphis Grizzlies and has been sidelined since then.

