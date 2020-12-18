3 reasons why the Golden State Warriors may not make the 2021 NBA Playoffs 

The Golden State Warriors have looked impressive during the NBA preseason. The return of Stephen Curry has helped the franchise's cause, but it remains to be seen if the acquisition of Kelly Oubre Jr. and the improving Andrew Wiggins could propel the Golden State Warriors to the playoffs next season.

Based on their preseason performances alone, the Golden State Warriors appear to a lock for the 2021 NBA postseason. However, in a stacked Western Conference, that may not be the case.

On that note, let us take a look at three reasons why the Golden State Warriors may not make the 2021 NBA Playoffs.

#1 There are many strong teams in the Western Conference

Devin Booker

As already mentioned before, the Western Conference is a truly stacked one, with many teams looking good to make the postseason.

The Phoenix Suns and the Portland Trail Blazers have taken massive leaps forward while the LA Lakers and the LA Clippers have also bolstered their rosters.

In fact, the West is so competitive that last year's Conference finalists Denver Nuggets are only expected to secure the fifth or sixth seed.

It is by no means impossible for the Golden State Warriors to make the postseason in 2021. However, for that to happen, Stephen Curry would have to play at an MVP level, which is going to be a tough task for a player who was out for the entire 2019-20 campaign.

#2 There are question marks about the Golden State Warriors' roster

Andrew Wiggins

If Klay Thompson hadn't suffered an Achilles injury, experts would have talked about the Golden State Warriors as potential championship contenders. However, his absence is likely to severely dent the Warriors' title hopes, as the roster is short on experience.

Unlike the franchise's second units of yesteryears, the present Golden State Warriors bench has little to no experience. Even in the preseason games, when Stephen Curry went to the bench, the Warriors experienced a significant dip

Couple that with the fact that there aren't even any near All-Star level players to pair the greatest shooter of all time with, it could be too much to ask the returning Stephen Curry to drag the Warriors to the 2021 NBA Playoffs.

#3 The startling decline of Draymond Green

Draymond Green

It may seem redundant to make a point about Draymond Green after talking about the lack of quality in the Golden State Warriors' roster. But the 30-year-old's rapid decline severely dents the Warriors' title ambitions.

Green was a part of the Warriors' championship-winning core, and the franchise's front office has publicly pledged its allegiance to the player. However, Green is a pale shadow of his illustrious self now.

Andrew Wiggins' debut with the Warriors



24 PTS

8-12 FG

3-4 3PT

5 STL (season-high)

3 AST

2 REB

1 BLK pic.twitter.com/84L04M4KDZ — Ballislife.com (@Ballislife) February 9, 2020

Green's defense has dipped from being amazing to little more than average. His offense was never great to begin with, and he cannot be expected to space the floor. While his passing IQ remains intact, the Warriors need both their all-time great shooters to come to the party.

Considering all these factors, Draymond Green is unlikely to take the Golden State to the playoffs this season.