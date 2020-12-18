NBA News Roundup: Zion Williamson has lost more than 25 pounds, Denver Nuggets shopped Gary Harris this off-season to no avail

Zion Williamson has been one of the biggest talking points of the league as a whole ever since he was drafted. There is no doubt the New Orleans Pelicans star has all the talent in the world, but the issues around his weight have worried many over his future. In this edition of NBA news roundup, we will be covering the latest on this story, as well as the Denver Nuggets' desire to sell Gary Harris.

And so, with that in mind, let's begin.

NBA News Roundup: Reports say that Zion Williamson has lost 25 pounds since the bubble

Zion Williamson

When fans saw Zion Williamson in the bubble, they were absolutely horrified. Not only did he look exhausted too early on in the game, but the 20-year-old looked massively overweight at the time. It was easy to say he was in absolutely no shape to play an NBA game at this time.

Fortunately for the NBA community, recent NBA news has shown reports of Zion Williamson losing a massive 25 pounds since the bubble. And this only becomes more believable when his pre-season performance against the Miami Heat is looked at.

In the game, Zion Williamson recorded a monster 26 points, 11 rebounds, and 2 assists, in just 33 minutes of play. The player looked much fitter and explosive during his time on the court than what was seen of him before in the NBA. And more than anything else, he looked far more willing to put an effort on both ends of the floor.

If Zion Williamson continues to progress at this rate, then the New Orleans Pelicans may just be the team to watch during the 2021 NBA season.

NBA News Roundup: The Denver Nuggets reportedly offered Gary Harris to multiple teams in the off-season

Advertisement

Gary Harris

Denver Nuggets star Gary Harris was reportedly offered to the multiple franchises around the NBA. The 26-year-old had a relatively good regular season this past year but failed to produce at nearly the same level in the 2020 NBA Playoffs.

With the Denver Nuggets having an eye on future championships, the franchise will be looking for players who can be reliable in the postseason which doesn't bode well for Gary Harris.

While it is unclear how many teams the Denver Nuggets spoke with, insiders have confirmed they were in talks with the Pelicans for a possible Jrue Holiday trade at the time. Unfortunately for the franchise, however, Holiday's next destination was determined to be the Milwaukee Bucks.

With the Denver Nuggets still intending to offload Gary Harris, only time will tell what comes next in this saga.

Also Read: 2021 NBA Free Agency: 5 Players the Miami Heat can target next summer after missing out on Giannis Antetokounmpo