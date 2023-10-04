3 reasons why Golden State Warriors might not win 2024 NBA title

The Golden State Warriors had an interesting summer. They re-signed Draymond Green, shipped off Jordan Poole to the Washington Wizards and acquired seasoned veteran Chris Paul to their ranks.

They also added Dario Saric and drafted Brandon Podziemski. In their latest moves ahead of media day, they also signed guard Jerome Robinson and forward Usman Garuba on two-way contracts.

In what was an active offseason, Golden State has tried to strike the perfect balance between youth and experience, as they added some young talent alongside their experienced stars. However, there's no denying that their hopes for another title hinge heavily on Stephen Curry, Klay Thompson and Draymond Green.

While adding Paul to the mix suggests adding more experience and potential, it doesn't necessarily guarantee a championship. On that note, here are a few reasons why the Golden State Warriors might not win the 2024 NBA title.

Why Golden State Warriors might not win 2024 NBA championship

Here are three reasons:

#3 The Warriors are depleted in terms of depth

While the names surely are promising, the likes of Jonathan Kuminga, Gary Payton II, Moses Moody and Saric lack the playoff experience the starters do. That could hamper the team's chances in the postseason.

The lack of depth means stiffer competition from teams that have more personnel in their ranks and can do just as good a job as the starters. If one of the main stars gets injured the Warriors bench doesn't have the same level of players who can fill in.

#2 The new-look Golden State Warriors will face stern competition this time

The NBA 2023 offseason began with a bang and ended the same way. Blockbuster trades in the form of Bradley Beal joining the Phoenix Suns and that of Damian Lillard and Jrue Holiday went down, signaling that franchises were pulling out all stops to win the title.

Both the East and the Western conference steams are stacked to the hilt, so the Warriors will have to bring their A-game every contest to stand a chance of making the playoffs without going through the play-in.

The job is easier said than done, as the likes of the Suns, the Los Angeles Lakers, LA Clippers, Memphis Grizzlies, Dallas Mavericks and Denver Nuggets are all loaded this season.

#1 An aging core

The Golden State Warriors shot to success when Stephen Curry, Klay Thompson, and Draymond Green hit their primes in unison.

However, injuries and inconsistency played a part in their struggles last year, and now with Curry nearing 36, Thompson and Green at 34, the team's core is aging.

While their IQ and their championship DNA remain intact, the trio along with a 38-year-old Paul will face a tough challenge against younger and faster teams.

The Warriors may bank on experience heavily, but it could only get them so far if the physical aspect isn't at the same level.