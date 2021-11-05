3 reasons why Golden State Warriors are right to send Jonathan Kuminga to the NBA G-League again

The Golden State Warriors have assigned their seventh pick of the 2021 NBA draft, Jonathan Kuminga, to the Santa Cruz Warriors, their G League affiliate.

Jonathan Kuminga has already suited up for the G-League team. He has officially joined the list of players that can say they've beaten their old team, even though he is just 19. The rookie played for the Santa Cruz Warriors in a 110-88 exhibition win over the G League Ignite, a team he played for last year. He finished the game with 16 points, four rebounds, two assists and two blocks.

The G League Ignite was home to Kuminga for the 2020-21 season before he enrolled for the NBA draft. In the 13 games he featured in, he averaged 15.8 points, 7.2 rebounds and 2.7 assists.

It is difficult to fault this move by the Warriors because of the potential benefits it holds. Rookies are hungry to get on the court and play on the biggest stage. But the decision of the Warriors will now have Kuminga playing at a high level later down the line.

On that note, here are three reasons why the Golden State Warriors are right to send Kuminga to the NBA G-League again:

#1 The rookie will get more reps

Jonathan Kuminga (#00) of the Golden State Warriors dribbles up court against the Denver Nuggets.

Steve Kerr spoke on the importance of Jonathan Kuminga getting more reps, and the player can only get that with the G League team.

The Golden State Warriors are looking to assert their dominance in the 2021-22 NBA season. Although Kuminga might play a key role in that as a rotation player, he will need to be at his best.

NBA on ESPN @ESPNNBA Jonathan Kuminga scored his first NBA basket and the bench loved it 👏 Jonathan Kuminga scored his first NBA basket and the bench loved it 👏 https://t.co/iYRPEolcC9

Kuminga could grow into an elite-level player, especially at the defensive end of the floor. But it will be difficult for him if he plays sparingly for the Warriors. Increased play time with the Santa Cruz Warriors will help the 19-year-old improve his skills and play with a lot more confidence.

#2 It will help Jonathan Kuminga's recovery process

Jonathan Kuminga missed three weeks of training camp due to a knee injury sustained in the preseason. For a young player, every chance at developing matters, and missing such an extended period could slow down his development.

However, the rookie is healthy again, but is still down in the pecking order because he is still not at 100%. Kuminga featured late in the Warriors' 103-82 victory over the Oklahoma City Thunder on October 6. In the six minutes he played, he recorded three points and a steal.

For a chance to regain top form, Kuminga will need to play more minutes, and he will not get that in a stacked Warriors team. That's where Santa Cruz comes into play.

#3 The Golden State Warriors will need Kuminga at his best later in the season

James Wiseman is also willing to go to the G-League to get sharp.

When the fixtures start to come thick and fast, the Warriors will need every player to be ready to go whenever they are called upon. Players not getting regular minutes in the NBA can take advantage of the opportunity to get sharp, and Kuminga could be one of them.

His fellow teammate and sophomore center James Wiseman is also willing to go to the G-League to get back in shape. In a chat with Nick Friedell of ESPN, he said:

ALSO READ Article Continues below

“I would like to go down there so that I can get sharp physically, mentally. And I’m getting there. So whatever happens within that time, I’m down for whatever."

Edited by Bhargav