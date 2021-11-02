3 factors that have helped elevate the Chicago Bulls early on in the 2021-22 NBA season

With a 6-1 record so far in the 2021-22 NBA season, the Chicago Bulls are sitting pretty at the top of the Eastern Conference standings. The last time the Bulls had a similar record to start the season, they ended with a 72-10 record and an NBA championship.

Calling that the Chicago Bulls will reach the same heights as the 1995-96 team might be a stretch, but their inspiring start opens up several possibilities. One such is playoff qualification, at least. A feature in the 2021 postseason will be their first appearance in the last five years.

The Chicago Bulls were probably the biggest winners in the 2021 offseason, as it seems like their acquisitions are making the most impact. It will be exciting to see how things turn out as we progress through the season.

Several factors are responsible for the Chicago Bulls' impressive run so far in the 2021-22 NBA season, let's take a look at three of them.

#1 Three-point shooting

Lonzo Ball #2 of the Chicago Bulls

The Chicago Bulls have attempted the least number of three-pointers in the 2021-22 season, but are ranked third in three-point percentage. They have attempted mostly open shots and have not forced the issue when it comes to three-point shooting, which has improved their efficiency from beyond the arc.

Last season, the Chicago Bulls ranked 13th in three-point shooting percentage, but are now among the top three teams. The shooting stroke is there, all they need now is to build consistency.

Chicago Bulls @chicagobulls Zach LaVine has officially passed Michael Jordan for 4th most three-pointers made in franchise history! Zach LaVine has officially passed Michael Jordan for 4th most three-pointers made in franchise history! https://t.co/AWT3rMQ195

The acquisitions of DeMar DeRozan, Lonzo Ball, and Alex Caruso to join Zach LaVine and Nikola Vucevic have been a great addition with regards to three-point shooting. The responsibility fell to LaVine last season, but there are now top-level shooters who can share the load.

#2 Defense

Alex Caruso of the Chicago Bulls

Athleticism is always a plus on defense, and the Chicago Bulls have that in abundance. Switching will not exactly lead to unfavorable matchups most of the time because they have players that can defend more than one position.

Lonzo is a decent perimeter defender and has been dependable guarding the perimeter. But Caruso is their defensive maestro, averaging 2.6 steals per game. He was a significant part of the LA Lakers 2020-21 team that ranked 1st in defensive rating.

Bulls Nation @BullsNationCP Lonzo Ball and Alex Caruso's presence on the defensive end has been a major factor in our Bulls' success to start the season 😤 Lonzo Ball and Alex Caruso's presence on the defensive end has been a major factor in our Bulls' success to start the season 😤 https://t.co/WSoeqWNGri

The Chicago Bulls are currently ranked 5th in defensive rating. At the end of the 2020-21 season, they ranked 11th. Great defense is a hallmark of a championship team, and they are showing it on the court. They are currently ranked 5th in opposition points per game, limiting their opponents to 101 points.

As much as they can score, they have also shown that they can defend their basket. Preventing teams from going on huge scoring runs has been key to their success so far this season.

#3 The Chicago Bulls team have built solid chemistry early on

Zach LaVine #8 of the Chicago Bulls

Bringing together All-Star caliber players can cause a divide in the team, as egos might come in the way of building something great. Fortunately, that is not the case with the 2021-22 Chicago Bulls team.

LaVine is undoubtedly the franchise player, and everyone else accepts that. Lonzo is looking to play a brand of basketball that he enjoys while DeRozan is only interested in competing at the highest level.

All three superstars have been excellent so far playing together. The ball movement has been great, and all three of them are averaging 4+ assists this season. Scoring has been effortless on some occasions because of how well they move the ball.

If they continue to play in this manner and no one attempts to play hero ball, they could achieve a lot more success.

