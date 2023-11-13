3 reasons why James Harden trade could end Clippers' title window

The LA Clippers have gotten off to a rough 0-4 start with star guard James Harden. This has led many to question just how dire the team’s struggles could get.

Expand Tweet

While the Clippers could still figure things out given the immense talent on their roster, LA fans have a few reasons to be concerned.

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

On that note, here are three reasons why the Harden trade could end the Clippers’ title window.

3 reasons why James Harden trade could prevent Clippers from contending for their first NBA title

3. Poor roster construction

LA Clippers star guard Russell Westbrook

Following the Harden trade, the Clippers’ roster construction is very questionable. The team has four ball-dominant players with Harden and co-stars Kawhi Leonard, Paul George and Russell Westbrook.

Harden and Westbrook have already proven to be poor fits next to one another during their time together with the Houston Rockets. So, having both players on the court together could be detrimental to Leonard and George’s offensive rhythm.

Through four games together, each Clippers Big 4 member is averaging between 13.5 and 18.8 points per game. They have struggled to mesh and identify a clear-cut No. 1 option.

Expand Tweet

Meanwhile, the Clippers gave up some of their defensive depth in the trade. They dealt away veteran two-way wings Robert Covington and Nicolas Batum. They also gave up offensive-minded veteran forward Marcus Morris and athletic 22-year-old forward KJ Martin.

While the Clippers did acquire another veteran two-way wing in P.J. Tucker in the deal, they are now thin on the wing. In addition, LA is lacking size following backup center Mason Plumlee’s recent MCL sprain.

So, the Clippers are left with a star-heavy team with poor depth. Their questionable roster construction could be tough to overcome if their stars don’t start gelling together soon.

2. Aging core

LA Clippers stars Kawhi Leonard and Paul George

Outside of the skepticism surrounding the Clippers’ present-day on-court fit, the team is also very old, which doesn’t bode well for its future.

Each member of LA’s Big 4 is between the ages of 32 and 35, with Leonard and George having extensive injury histories.

Meanwhile, the Clippers have very few young prospects. Backup guard Bones Hyland is the only player on LA’s roster under 25 who has shown any noteworthy potential this season.

The Clippers also don’t have their own first-round draft pick until 2030, so the future could be quite bleak in LA. If the Clippers’ stars start to decline, they could be left with a mediocre roster and no pathway to retool.

1. Limited trade assets

LA Clippers reserve guard Bones Hyland

The Clippers’ lack of draft picks and young talent will also make it extremely difficult for them to make another move to fortify their roster.

The Harden trade essentially represented an all-in move as the team surrendered most of its remaining depth and draft capital to acquire him.

So, if things continue to go south for the Clippers, they may be forced to trade one of Leonard or George to balance out their roster.

Also Read: 5 NBA superstars whom fans have labeled as 'divas' ft. James Harden