5 NBA superstars whom fans have labeled as 'divas' ft. James Harden

It doesn't come as a surprise that NBA superstars have a massive ego and usually behave as if they are bigger than the team they are playing for. From the legendary Michael Jordan to Magic Johnson to LeBron James and James Harden, many NBA superstars have been labeled as 'divas' by fans.

With that in mind, let's look at five NBA superstars labeled as 'divas' by fans, including newly-acquired LA Clippers star James Harden.

5 NBA superstars whom fans have labeled as 'divas'

#5. Anthony Davis

Anthony Davis of the LA Lakers

The superstar big man of the LA Lakers is viewed by the franchise as a cornerstone of their effort to claim a record 18th NBA championship.

Despite his stellar play on both ends of the floor, Davis has become injury-prone, missing many games due to different injuries.

It usually takes a lot of time for Davis to recover from his injuries and he has often been called out by fans for his unwillingness to play through them.

#4. Ben Simmons

Ben Simmons of the Brooklyn Nets

Ben Simmons preferred to sit out half of a season after the Philadelphia 76ers' denial to trade him. After getting traded to the Brooklyn Nets, he has missed several games due to mental health issues and injuries.

Like Davis, Simmons has been called out by fans for his attitude, even though he is now determined to get back to his All-Star level of play this year.

#3. Kevin Durant

2-time NBA champion Kevin Durant

After winning two championships with the Golden State Warriors (2017 and 2018), Kevin Durant moved to the Brooklyn Nets. Following injuries and a turbulent relationship with the front office, he publicly asked for a trade and had no desire to play again for the team.

Durant couldn't play under coach Steve Nash and wanted out, but the Nets were unwilling to trade him. Durant returned to the team but continued to ask for a trade, eventually moving to the Phoenix Suns in early February.

Over the years, Durant has created controversy with fans, former coaches and front offices, often referring to his status as one of the NBA superstars in the league.

#2. Kyrie Irving

Kyrie Irving of the Dallas Mavericks

Like Kevin Durant, Kyrie Irving had a turbulent relationship with the Brooklyn Nets and coach Steve Nash. His unwillingness to have the COVID-19 vaccine a couple of years ago ruled him out for several games and cost the Nets a chance for a deep playoff run.

Irving has created a lot of controversy with his on-court behavior, while his off-court actions have often led to backlash from fans. Now, with the Dallas Mavericks and playing alongside Luka Doncic, Irving is focused on building chemistry with his fellow megastar and fighting for his second NBA championship.

#1. James Harden

James Harden & Luka Doncic

Among the NBA superstars, James Harden is likely the biggest 'diva' for fans. He is playing for a third team in three years since leaving the Houston Rockets in 2021. He wasn't on the same page with the Nets' coaching staff and front office and the same goes for the Philadelphia 76ers, where he had a turbulent relationship with former coach Doc Rivers and president Daryl Morey.

After publicly asking for a trade in the summer, he eventually moved to the Clippers, still in search of his first NBA championship.

Harden has often been called out by fans for his unwillingness to adapt to the team's system without being the top option on offense.