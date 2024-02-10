3 reasons why JJ Redick is ESPN’s best candidate for NBA Finals broadcast

Former NBA player JJ Redick has emerged as a top candidate for ESPN's NBA Finals broadcast to join the legendary Mike Breen and Doris Burke. This came after Doc Rivers left his three-year contract with the broadcasting company to take over as the head coach for the Milwaukee Bucks after three months.

Redick has prior experience with ESPN in different shows from commentary to analysis. He's joined ex-NBA player Richard Jefferson on NBA Today on multiple occasions and has also broadcasted games with him. The former sharpshooter is already the No. 2 team for the company alongside Jefferson and Ryan Ruocco.

If ESPN decides to name Redick as the replacement for Rivers, he'll be placed in the company's No. 1 broadcast team.

When did JJ Redick start his sports media career?

JJ Redick started his career in sports media later in his NBA career. Redick started with The Ringer and had his show, "The JJ Redick Podcast with Tommy Alter," in November 2017. After years of working under the brand that Bill Simmons founded, he started his own production company called "ThreeFourTwo Productions."

Under that, Redick re-launched and re-branded his podcast and named it "The Old Man and the Three with JJ Redick and Tommy Alter." He's actively interviewed current and past NBA stars and was the only podcast to broadcast from the Orlando Bubble in 2020.

With his experience on the microphone, here are three reasons he'll be the best candidate to replace Rivers.

#3, Redick doesn't hold back

Redick is one of the most honest media members in today's league. Often, he'd get into a debate with veteran analysts like Stephen A. Smith and Chris "Mad Dog" Russo on ESPN's First Take. The 6-foot-4 ex-NBA shooter has gone toe-to-toe with tenured media members.

In his podcast, Redick says what he thinks should be addressed. In the episode where he had Boston Celtics guard Derrick White, he called out people who have said that the rules are favoring the defenses of today's league.

His passion for the game can be seen and heard through his voice, and fans enjoy it.

#2, He's a fan-favorite

NBA fans are usually not fans of analysts talking about their teams. However, that has not been the case for Redick and his career talking over the microphone. Among the ESPN analysts who blurt out their takes, the former 11th pick stands out as the clear-cut favorite for the fans.

A lot of it has to do with the fact that he doesn't sugarcoat his takes. Redick is straight to the point. Another aspect of why fans love him is that he knows how to own up to his wrong takes. And even if most fans don't agree with him on a few takes he's made, he stands his ground.

Fans love someone who is authentic and knowledgeable, which makes Redick qualified as a replacement.

#1, His experience playing in the modern league

Redick was a prolific shooter during his career, which was why he was able to play for 15 seasons in the NBA. During the final stretch of his career, he experienced what it was like to play a fast-paced offense that relied on heavy outside shooting.

After he retired, many players and fans became more aware of how intelligent he was as a player. There are aspects of the game that he breaks down in his podcast and perfectly details how the play was executed. Some fans have even pointed out that he could qualify as a coach in the modern NBA with his intellect.

