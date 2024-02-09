“You’re a sick f**k”: JJ Redick stupefied at Luka Doncic’s absurd admission

Despite being 24, Dallas Mavericks superstar guard Luka Doncic is arguably the NBA’s craftiest scorer. This includes his ability to stop on a dime on drives and convert tough shots or draw fouls. Most players need to rigorously practice this move to perfect it. However, according to Doncic, the ability came naturally to him.

During his recent appearance on “The Old Man and the Three” podcast with his former teammate JJ Redick, the two discussed his advanced offensive game.

Redick asked Doncic how he developed the ability to decelerate on drives and how often he practices doing so. His answer came as a shock to the former sharpshooter.

“I didn’t practice that,” Doncic said with a smile.

Redick then jokingly cursed at Doncic, causing him to burst into laughter.

“You’re a sick f**k,” Redick said.

Afterward, Doncic broke down his “slow step” move and how he once tried to teach it to one of his former teammates. He then noted that completing the move may have more to do with basketball IQ than skill.

“I just call it the slow step,” Doncic said.

“I remember one day I tried to teach [Dorian Finney-Smith]. I said, ‘You just gotta do the slow step. You gotta go into the defender a little bit and then just slow step. He’s gonna jump and if he doesn’t jump, you just go up.’ Maybe it’s the IQ, I don’t know. But I never really practiced that one.”

(0:27 mark below)

Luka Doncic on his mindset against single coverages

Given his elite scoring ability, Luka Doncic faces double teams on a nightly basis. According to JJ Redick, he is the NBA’s most blitzed player.

However, occasionally opposing teams try to defend Doncic one-on-one, which often results in him having dominant scoring nights. Such was the case when the 24-year-old scored a career-high 73 points against the Atlanta Hawks last month.

Redick later asked Doncic what goes through his mind when teams guard him straight up without blitzing. The Mavericks superstar highlighted how he likes to create shots for his teammates whenever possible. However, if he gets a switch, he typically tries to attack the basket.

“If they switch, I’m just trying to go downhill,” Doncic said. “I know there’s always gonna be a low man. Sometimes I just stagger a little bit on the 3s, on the stepbacks. But I gotta be more downhill because I can get downhill a lot, and when I touch the paint, I think, our team, it impacts the scoring.”

(1:37 mark below)

Luka Doncic’s offensive mindset has resulted in him averaging a career-best 34.6 points per game through 44 games. That mark is second only to Philadelphia 76ers superstar center Joel Embiid (35.3 ppg). However, with the reigning MVP sidelined due to injury, Doncic should be able to take home his first scoring title.

Additionally, if Dallas (29-23, ninth in the West) can continue to improve, he could have a chance to win his first MVP.

