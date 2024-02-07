Jamal Crawford 'tired' of Michael Jordan parallels following Mavs HC's Luka Doncic comments: 'Mike is too good to be compared to anyone"

Player comparisons have always existed and Jamal Crawford isn't a fan of how current stars are being compared to accomplished legends. The former NBA star wasn't a fan of what Dallas Mavericks head coach Jason Kidd had to say about Luka Doncic when he compared him to Michael Jordan.

According to Kidd, Doncic has already surpassed his former teammate and the best Mavs player of all time, Dirk Nowitzki. He added that the five-time All-Star is in the atmosphere of Jordan.

After these comments, Crawford decided to step in and weigh in on the discussion at hand. First, he gave credit to Nowitzki and what he was able to do during his time in the NBA.

"Dirk just took control of the whole thing, the whole situation," Crawford said. "He didn't cry, didn't complain, won a championship in one of the hardest eras. Luka's on his way to be one of the greats.

Following that, the three-time Sixth Man of the Year took his time to defend Jordan. Crawford shared how tired he is of players getting compared to the former Chicago Bulls superstar.

"I’m kind of tired of people throwing around Michael Jordan’s name. We talking about MJ, he's the best ever... he's too good to be compared to (anyone)."

Doncic is an elite star in the league and everyone, including Crawford, is aware of that. However, for the former NBA player, it's too soon to compare him to the likes of Jordan, who dominated the league during his time.

Doc Rivers being the coach for the Eastern Conference All-Stars doesn't sit well with Jamal Crawford

Doc Rivers was recently named the head coach of the Milwaukee Bucks. After four games, Rivers was named the head coach of the Eastern Conference All-Star team. Many, including Jamal Crawford, were surprised as the Bucks had a 1-3 record with him at the helm.

His former player shared on X how it doesn't feel right for Rivers to be named the head coach. Although the decision wasn't on him, the head coach still got a significant amount of flak for it.

"A. Griffin doing enough as a coach to represent the Eastern Conference all stars, yet get fired and not be able to coach them doesn’t sit right with me," Crawford posted on social media.

Crawford played for the LA Clippers from the 2012-13 season until the 2016-17 season. During that time, Rivers was the head coach and led the franchise to multiple playoff appearances.

