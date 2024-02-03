In Photos: Luka Doncic gives sneak peak of 3 unreleased Jordan Luka 2 colorways

Dallas Mavericks superstar Luka Doncic took to Instagram to share a sneak peek of his upcoming Luka 2 colorways: 'Step Back', 'Mastermind,' and 'Dragon Bridge.'

This comes as an addition to the preceeding Jordan Luka 2 collection which has 5 other colorways to date. They include the 'Luk.AI', 'Quai 54', 'Nebula', 'Matador', and the 'Lake Bled' colorways, the last one named in homage to the namesake lake in Northwest Slovenia.

Preceding 5 Jordan Luka 2 colorways

Reviewing the kicks, WearTesters said:

"The Jordan Luka 2 is similar to the Jordan Luka 1 in many ways, but at the same time, it is a very different performance model. It should prove to be a great hoop shoe for certain types of players.

"The Jordan Luka 1 was designed specifically to enhance Luka Doncic's signature stepback move. In the Jordan Luka 2, Jordan has tried to take the concept to a new level, boosting traits in the shoe to make it an even more effective tool for Luka’s game."

WearTesters continued:

"This, however, means that the Jordan Luka 2 does not feel much different on foot from the Jordan Luka 1. The Jordan Luka 1 was one of the best basketball shoes of 2022-23, but it was a very guard-specific shoe. So yes, it was great, but for a certain type of player."

Luka Doncic's stats vs the Milwaukee Bucks

Luka Doncic and the Dallas Mavericks have faced the Milwaukee Bucks only once this season, with their second matchup of the season coming up tonight.

Their previous game, on Nov. 18, 2023, saw Luka score 35 points in 35 minutes, falling just short of a triple-double with nine rebounds and nine assists. Despite Luka's outstanding effort against the Bucks, Giannis Antetokounmpo's 40 points, 15 rebounds and seven assists helped the Bucks seal the victory.

Luka Doncic is having a great season, averaging a career-high in points with 34.7 points, 9.6 assists and 8.6 rebounds, with a field-goal percentage of 48.9%.

Coming up for only his third game after scoring 73 points against the Atlanta Hawks, Luka appears to be in peak shape, despite some concerns about his right ankle, which prevented him from participating on Jan. 31.

Heading into tonight's game, the Dallas Mavericks (26-22) are placed eighth in the Western Conference, winning four of their past 10 games. The Milwaukee Bucks (32-16), who occupy the second spot in the Eastern Conference, won six out of their last 10 games.

