3 reasons why JJ Redick is a fitting choice for Hornets head coach post major shake-ups in Charlotte's structure

Amid the Charlotte Hornets' organizational overhaul, former NBA sharpshooter JJ Redick has reportedly emerged as a candidate to be their next head coach.

The Hornets have experienced a major shake-up over the past year. Their restructuring began when Chicago Bulls legend Michael Jordan sold the team to businessmen Gabe Plotkin and Rick Schnall in August.

The franchise subsequently appointed former Brooklyn Nets assistant general manager Jeff Peterson as their team president early last month. Peterson replaced longtime executive Mitch Kupchak, who transitioned to an advisory role.

One of Peterson's first major decisions will be hiring a coaching replacement for Steve Clifford. The veteran coach resigned at the end of this season to join Charlotte's front office.

The Hornets struggled mightily under Clifford the last two seasons, going 48-116, the NBA's third-worst record. So, they need a coach who can shepherd them through their rebuild and eventually guide them to their first playoff appearance since 2016.

While Redick has no coaching experience, he is highly revered in league circles. Per The Athletic's Shams Charania, Redick has "shown an interest in making a coaching jump in recent years" and will receive an interview with Charlotte.

Redick was previously interviewed for the Toronto Raptors' head coaching position last offseason. Additionally, the Boston Celtics offered him an assistant coaching position at the start of last season. So, the 15-year NBA veteran appears to be on the verge of landing his first coaching gig.

On that note, here are three reasons Redick could be a good fit with the Hornets.

3 reasons Charlotte Hornets should hire JJ Redick as next head coach

#3. Age

Charlotte has one of the NBA's youngest teams, with its roster having an average age of 24.3 this season. The Hornets' young players seemingly didn't relate to Steve Clifford's old-fashioned coaching style. So, JJ Redick should be a better fit, as the veteran sharpshooter is only 39, 23 years younger than Clifford (62).

Not only can Redick better relate to Charlotte's youngsters, including star point guard LaMelo Ball, but he also has room to grow with the team.

#2. NBA playing experience

While JJ Redick doesn't have coaching experience, he has extensive NBA experience, appearing in 940 regular-season games and 110 playoff games. So, he has been in high-stakes situations.

While star players typically struggle to adjust to coaching positions, role players usually fare much better. Thus, Redick's playing experience should translate to the sidelines.

#1. High basketball IQ

The primary reason JJ Redick is gaining steam as a coaching candidate is his well-documented high basketball IQ. Since his 2021 retirement, Redick has operated as an ESPN broadcaster and a prominent NBA podcaster.

He has garnered praise for his podcast "The Old Man and the Three," in which he regularly breaks down games with in-depth analysis. The 39-year-old is considered one of the few analysts who pay attention to the game's X's and O's rather than just discussing trending talking points.

Redick's podcast work recently culminated with him co-hosting a new podcast alongside LA Lakers superstar forward LeBron James titled "Mind the Game." The two delve into engaging basketball discussions, showcasing their extensive basketball knowledge.

So, if Redick can apply his high IQ to coaching, he could be one of the league's brightest coaching minds.

