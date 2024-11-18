3 reasons why JJ Redick could be refusing to play Quincy Olivari alongside LeBron James and Anthony Davis

Following his standout preseason, LA Lakers rookie guard Quincy Olivari has yet to suit up in his first NBA regular-season game. However, the two-way contract player continues to turn heads with LA's NBA G League affiliate, the South Bay Lakers.

After going undrafted in this year's NBA draft, Olivari garnered national media attention during the preseason. He provided a consistent offensive spark off LA's bench, receiving praise from Lakers superstar forward LeBron James and coach JJ Redick.

Over four exhibition outings, Olivari averaged 8.8 points, 3.5 rebounds, 1.0 assists and 2.0 3-pointers per game, shooting 52.2% and 57.1% from 3. His strong preseason production earned him the Lakers' final two-way spot at sophomore big man Colin Castleton's expense.

Olivari has since thrived in the G League. Across his first two contests, he averaged 30.5 ppg, 8.0 rpg, 5.5 apg, 1.5 spg and 6.0 3pg, shooting 37.5% and 42.9% from deep.

Amid Olivari's hot start, Lakers fans have been pleading for him to be called up from the G League and given a chance in LA's lineup. Nevertheless, according to a Saturday report from The Athletic's Jovan Buha, Redick has "not considered" integrating the rookie into his rotation.

On that note, here are three potential reasons Quincy Olivari may be struggling to crack LA's James and Anthony Davis-led lineup.

3 reasons JJ Redick hasn't given Quincy Olivari opportunities to play for LeBron James and Anthony Davis-led Lakers

#3 Could diminish veterans' trust

LA Lakers superstars LeBron James and Anthony Davis (Image Credit: Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images)

While Quincy Olivari is flourishing, the Lakers (9-4) are also taking care of business. They are riding a Western Conference-best five-game winning streak and sit fourth in the conference.

JJ Redick likely doesn't want to disrupt his squad's chemistry during its hot streak. Introducing Olivari to his rotation would probably come at a more accomplished player's expense. Such a move could decrease LA's veterans' confidence in the rookie coach.

So, Redick will likely wait until the Lakers hit a rough patch before giving Olivari a chance to prove himself.

#2 Gabe Vincent could break out of his slump once he finds his legs

LA Lakers point guard Gabe Vincent (Image Credit: Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images)

Veteran point guard Gabe Vincent is among the most discussed candidates to be removed from JJ Redick's rotation in favor of Quincy Olivari. The sixth-year player has struggled mightily offensively to begin his second campaign with LA, averaging 2.9 ppg on 27.8% shooting through 13 outings.

However, during the 2023 offseason, the Lakers inked Vincent to a three-year, $33 million deal. Given their sizable investment, they will likely continue giving him opportunities to find his legs and break out of his shooting slump.

Vincent played a key role for the Miami Heat during their 2023 NBA Finals run. Across 22 playoff appearances, he averaged 12.7 ppg, 3.5 apg, 0.9 spg and 2.3 3pg, shooting 40.2%. So, perhaps he can recapture that form with LA.

#1 Lakers have respectable backcourt depth; need frontcourt boost

LA Lakers point guard D'Angelo Russell (Image Credit: Rick Osentoski-Imagn Images)

In addition to Gabe Vincent, LA has several other rotation-level backcourt players. Those include Austin Reaves, D'Angelo Russell, Max Christie and Dalton Knecht. Meanwhile, LeBron James and Anthony Davis regularly initiate offensive plays.

Conversely, the team is depleted in its frontcourt. Forwards Rui Hachimura (ankle), Cam Reddish (leg), Jarred Vanderbilt (foot), and big men Jaxson Hayes (ankle) and Christian Wood (knee) are all sidelined.

So, JJ Redick appears more likely to experiment with his frontcourt rotation than to give Quincy Olivari a backcourt role.

