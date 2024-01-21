3 reasons why Knicks should give Bruce Brown roster spot amid his trade rumors

As the New York Knicks continue to search for upgrades before the trade deadline, a new player could wind up on their radar. After being part of the Pascal Siakam trade, Bruce Brown could be re-routed from the Toronto Raptors before February 8th.

Brown, who was a key player for the Denver Nuggets in their title run, could garner a lot of interest. This season, he is averaging 12.0 points, 4.7 rebounds, 2.9 assists, and 1.0 steals.

The Knicks already made a big splash by acquiring OG Anunoby from the Raptors in December. Adding Brown could be another move that helps them climb up the ranks in the Eastern Conference. At the moment, they sit in fifth place in the standings with a 26-17 record.

Reasons why the New York Knicks should trade for Bruce Brown:

1) Fit

The biggest reason why New York should consider this is fit. From a playstyle standpoint. Bruce Brown is exactly the kind of player they should be looking to add to their backcourt.

With a smaller point guard in Jalen Brunson running the show, the Knicks need length at the guard position. Brown is 6-foot-4, but has a 6-foot-9 wingspan. He is someone capable of being a versatile defender and taking pressure off of Brunson on the defensive end.

On the other side of the floor, Brown showed with the Nuggets he is capable of being utilzied in different ways. His three-point shot is streaky, but is good at moving without the ball. Brown has also thrived as a screener in the pick-and-roll, something New York could do with Brunson and Julius Randle to create mismatches.

2) Experience

Another important factor in a move like this is experience. Brown is fresh off winning a championship with the Denver Nuggets. Having that experience makes him an extremely valuable piece to a team like New York.

The Knicks have been looking to get back in the title hunt for years, and adding Brown can help them. Every team looking to turn the corner needs someone who has done it before. Having recently won at the highest level, Brown is another former champion that can help this group take a step forward.

In a postseason setting, experience matters. Teams looking to contend can never have enough players with a good amount of playoff games under their belt.

3) Flexibility

The final reason why Brown should be a target for the Knicks is flexibility. This is both in an on-court and off-court sense.

Throughout his career, Brown has shown he's capable of constantly adapting. Whether it be between the starting lineup and second unit, or how he is used on the floor. He's proven with multiple franchises that's he willing to do whatever is needed to be a positive on the court. This is big for New York, who is still figuring things out following their last trade.

Brown also gives the Knicks flexibility from a business standpoint as well. After this season, the veteran guard has a team option for 2025. This gives the front office options moving forward. They could keep him for another year, decline the option and ink him to a longer term deal, or just let him walk if things don't work out.

For a franchise always looking to make a big splash, having options is a good thing from a front office standpoint.

Check out all NBA Trade Deadline 2024 deals here as big moves are made!