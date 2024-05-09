3 reasons why the LA Lakers must trade D'Angelo Russell for Zach LaVine and 2 reasons why they shouldn't

Zach LaVine and D'Angelo Russell are two names on the trade block for some time. The Chicago Bulls star has been long attached to the LA Lakers, while Russell has been one of the players whom the franchise tried to deal away during the trade deadline this season.

Eventually, LaVine ended his season with surgery to his right foot, while Russell stayed back in LA and upped his ante for a strong finish to the regular season. With both teams done for the season, reports of their offseason moves have begun making the rounds. The Lakers have set things in motion by firing HC Darvin Ham, while Bulls are yet to pull the trigger for the summer.

It's only a matter of time before the Lakers are linked to big names, with the likes of Kyrie Irving (Dallas Mavericks), Donovan Mitchell (Cleveland Cavaliers), and Trae Young (Atlanta Hawks) rumored to be their next target.

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

What's also clear is that the franchise has Russell as one of the tradeable pieces. Considering that, LaVine inadvertently enters the fray as one of the premium guards in the league. Despite his injury concerns, he remains one of the deadliest snipers in the league and has all the necessary qualities LA is looking for.

On that note, here's a look at why the LA Lakers must trade Russell for the Bulls star, and two reasons why they would be better off with keeping the player.

Three reasons why the LA Lakers must trade D'Angelo Russell for Zach LaVine

#1 Zach LaVine solves the Lakers' woes in the postseason

While both Zach LaVine and D'Angelo Russell are prolific shooters from the field and the deep, LaVine can be more impactful in the postseason than the playoff version of Russell, who has had dwindling numbers.

Moreover, the ugly misses are pretty gnarly in the Lakers guard's case. While their offensive numbers are not too different, chances are that a healthy LaVine can make a substantial difference.

#2 LaVine addresses LA's 3-point shooting struggles

LaVine has been career shooting percentage of 38.4% (a marginal upgrade from Russell's 36.4%) and can solve LA's 3-point shooting, which has been their bane over the last few seasons.

He's also a guaranteed bucket, just like his current teammate DeMar DeRozan, who also happens to be an LA native. The bigger plus is the guard managing the offense in the non-LeBron James minutes.

If he were to develop similar chemistry that he did with James and Anthony Davis, the 'Big 3' would be a formidable challenge to the rest of the West.

#3 Hometown motivation might unlock a new version of LaVine

It may not have worked in the case of Russell Westbrook, but performing for a hometeam has been a dream for LaVine, much like it has been for his peers.

Clearly, Chicago has shown that it's a better team without him on the floor. The Lakers need a guard who is a shooting powerhouse. The UCLA Bruins man is All-Star material, and, more importantly, a Klutch client. Playing for his home franchise might see LaVine inch closer to the status he's pegged to reach in the NBA.

Two reasons why the Lakers must not trade D'Angelo Russell for Zach LaVine

#1 D'Angelo Russell's performance in the 2023-24 playoffs doesn't dent his value as a player

He may have flamed out in the playoffs, but on the floor, he still has LeBron James and Anthony Davis' support.

Russell's offense, and, more importantly, his underrated and improved pesky defense gives him the edge over LaVine. Add his chemistry with the team's superstars, he's a better fit than the Chicago Bulls guard.

#2 Zach LaVine's injuries have had the better of him

The last few seasons have seen Zach LaVine deal with ample injuries, causing him to miss games. This season, he suited up for 25 games.

While he played 77 games the season before, he has only played 68 and 57 games in the previous two campaigns. Missing time on the court, especially with an aging James and an injury-riddled Davis, doesn't bode well for LA's prospects, as they have been reliant on their superstars.

Russell has shown that he can spearhead the offense in the absence of the big guns.