3 reasons why LA Lakers should trade Austin Reaves for Zach LaVine or Alex Caruso

The LA Lakers are not interested in letting go of Austin Reaves but are in the mix for a potential trade for Zach Lavine. Lavine listed the Lakers among his preferred trade destinations along with three others, with two more teams in the mix, as reported by insiders.

If Lavine wants to join the Lakers, it might mean letting go of key stalwarts like Reaves if a trade is to take place -- all the more if Alex Caruso is being thrown in the mix as well.

Here are three reasons why a trade involving Reaves, Lavine and even Caruso makes sense at the moment.

Reasons to push for Austin Reaves - Zach Lavine trade

1) Rebuilding Bulls need new stars

The floating trade rumors surrounding Zach Lavine look like a sign that the Chicago Bulls are considering rebuilding their lineup. As mentioned earlier, up to six teams are reportedly eyeing Lavine, including the Lakers.

However, for the time being, the Chicago Bulls might still need someone to lead the way just to finish the season strong, especially if they are to let go of Alex Caruso, DeMar DeRozan, and maybe even Nikola Vucevic.

Austin Reaves, who has worked his way up the ladder to become the Lakers' third offensive option, could be the Chicago Bulls' new main man as they continue to rebuild.

Reaves could also become an All-Star in Chicago and the centerpiece of the potential roster overhaul.

2) Alex Caruso remains fan-favorite for Lakers

If the Chicago Bulls include Alex Caruso in a potential trade package to the LA Lakers that also includes Zach Lavine, it could be good news for Lakers fans.

Caruso was among the fan-favorites for the Lakers and remains one even after moving to Chicago. Like Reaves, Caruso worked his way up and is one of the NBA's top defensive guards and steals leaders.

Alex Caruso's energy could be of great help for the Lakers, all the more that LeBron James and Anthony Davis, his teammates in the 2020 bubble championship, are still there.

However, it could be at the cost of Austin Reaves, who has become a crowd-favorite for the Lakers, too.

3) Rich Paul might love Zach Lavine, Anthony Davis, LeBron James joining forces

Speaking of LeBron James and Anthony Davis, they share the same agent, Rich Paul. Interestingly enough, Zach Lavine is also a client of Paul.

Paul, the main man behind Klutch Sports, might love seeing James, Davis and Lavine together that he could even be a keen observer if the Lakers and Bulls trade for Lavine.

With Austin Reaves and Zach Lavine playing the shooting guard spot, the Bulls might pursue Reaves just to keep the two position solid.

However, Lavine and James at the wings and Davis manning the paint could be scary, especially if the Lakers want to win it now with James' career winding down.