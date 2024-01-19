3 reasons why Lakers need to trade for Zach LaVine and 2 reasons why they shouldn’t

Zach LaVine and Dejounte Murray are players on the LA Lakers radar and contrary to the reports that say the franchise isn't looking to trade their assets for either one of the two aforementioned players, there's no denying that LeBron James and Anthony Davis need support. The offense has sputtered and even with D'Angelo Russell's latest exploits and Austin Reaves doing his bit by being shades of gritty and mercurial on both ends of the floor, a lot is dependent on their famed two superstars. Both LaVine and Murray come at a price, but their varying skills greatly benefit the Lakers. After the Pascal Siakam trade, the buzz has all been about these two stars who have been trading rumor staples since the start of the season.

With the Atlanta Hawks asking for Austin Reaves, and the Lakers making it clear that their guard wasn't for sale, the focus now shifts to LaVine. There are reports where ESPN and NBA insider Brian Windhorst proclaimed there are "zero chances" for LA to acquire the Chicago Bulls guard.

However, with GM Rob Pelinka and the Lakers, who have always managed to pull the trigger on some blockbuster trades (for good and for worse), LaVine suiting up in the Purple and Gold can't be discounted until that deadline passes.

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

On that note, here are three reasons why the Lakers need to trade for Zach LaVine and two reasons why they shouldn't:

3 reasons why the LA Lakers need to trade for Zach LaVine

#3 The Lakers need more shooting firepower and Zach LaVine gives them just that

It's all math at this point. Pit two of the Lakers' stars against the rest of the league's big-wigs who have already made their case as playoff contenders. Now, LaVine might not solve all their problems, especially on defense. However, he is a prolific shooter.

This season, the guard has 20.0 points, 5.3 rebounds and 4.0 assists, shooting 45.3% from the field and 34.9% from behind the three-point line. His shot creation would boost the Lakers, who are and have previously struggled. LaVine would also have better looks than he had in a while, with LeBron James and Davis in tow.

#2 The three-superstar approach serves them well

It has not happened so far, but should James or Davis break down with 42 games left in the season, the side will be without a rudder. The Lakers have lost games even with both of their stars in prime form and losing one of them as they compete in a stacked West (their .500 record still has them at tenth), will all but capsize their already wobbly boat.

LaVine is a guaranteed bucket, much like his Bulls teammate, DeMar DeRozan, who has also been linked with the Lakers for a couple of seasons now.

#1 Zach LaVine will be motivated to perform for his home team

The UCLA Bruins guard has made no secret of the fact that he would want to play alongside James and Davis. To add, he's a Klutch client, making it all the easier to see if Rich Paul, LaVine and the Lakers can work something out that brings the star back to his dream franchise.

At this stage, the Bulls are better off without him. It was seen in his absence last month as the team notched up a string of wins. A homecoming can perhaps unlock the best version of Zach LaVine, who can also hone his defense under Darvin Ham.

2 reasons why the Lakers shouldn't trade for Zach LaVine

#2 Is Zach LaVine worth depleting the Lakers roster?

Ideally, a trade for LaVine would mean dealing D'Angelo Russell, Rui Hachimura and the 2025 first-round pick. This would mean sacrificing a defense first power forward in Hachimura. Russell has been a bonafide shooter but has been inconsistent. Nonetheless, he's still pretty much up for grabs if LA finds the guard they are looking for.

However, what this does is deplete the roster that has been their identity this season. This decision will also factor in an aging-but-elite James who is still their best chance for a title. The only question is if sacrificing the roster depth for LaVine is worth it.

#1 Zach LaVine comes with legitimate injury concerns

Over the years, LaVine has dealt with considerable injuries and this season has seen him miss 16 games for the Bulls — a number the Lakers can't afford to have if they rope in the shooting guard.

One thing that Russell Westbrook couldn't be faulted for when he landed in LA was his game attendance. In his first season with LA, he played 78 games, even if the team ended 33-49. In his second season, he played 52 games before finally being traded to the Utah Jazz and later signing with the LA Clippers. LaVine's injuries are a concern and have played a role in his regressed shooting efficiency.

Check out all NBA Trade Deadline 2024 deals here as big moves are made!