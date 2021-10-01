3 reasons why LeBron James has been able to play at a high level for so many years

LeBron James is the 3rd player in NBA history with the most All-Star selections (17), having made All-Star appearances for the entirety of his career (2005-21), except his rookie season.

NBA History @NBAHistory Winning his 4th title with a 3rd franchise, rewind through LeBron James celebrating his previous 3 NBA championships. #NBAVault Winning his 4th title with a 3rd franchise, rewind through LeBron James celebrating his previous 3 NBA championships. #NBAVault https://t.co/8YoKHx2KGj

He has been able to maintain his game at a high level to the amazement of the basketball community with four NBA championships and eight MVP awards (including four Finals MVP) to show for it. Below are three reasons as to how he has been able to pull it off.

Three reasons why LeBron James has been able to play at a high level for so many years

#1 Proper body care and all-round fitness

SAN ANTONIO, TX - JUNE 07: LeBron James #6 of the Miami Heat practices on an off day following Game One of the 2014 NBA Finals against the San Antonio Spurs at the Spurs Practice Facility on June 7, 2014 in San Antonio, Texas.

LeBron James is known to take proper care of the body, spending over $1.5 million to stay in perfect shape, dieting, fitness routines and the like. He has been associated with Tom Brady who is in his mid-40s and still performing at a very high level, having won his last three championship rings at ages 37, 39 and 41. Apparently, both players have the same goal and are doing anything to achieve it, which primarily hinges on their fitness and work rate.

Alex Kennedy @AlexKennedyNBA Mav Carter says LeBron James spends ~$1.5 million per year on his body, using cryotherapy, hyperbaric chambers, NormaTec equipment, top trainers, personal chefs, etc. He has a strict routine and diet that he always follows. Jeff Green and Iman Shumpert rave about Bron's regimen: Mav Carter says LeBron James spends ~$1.5 million per year on his body, using cryotherapy, hyperbaric chambers, NormaTec equipment, top trainers, personal chefs, etc. He has a strict routine and diet that he always follows. Jeff Green and Iman Shumpert rave about Bron's regimen: https://t.co/PZh020tAhJ

King James is said to be walking in the shoes of Kareem Abdul-Jabbar, a fitness junkie himself. With his body care routine, constant dieting and fitness, James could go on for another five seasons having already had 18 seasons. And why not!

Edited by Arnav Kholkar