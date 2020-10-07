3 reasons why LeBron James should win 2020 NBA Finals MVP | Miami Heat vs LA Lakers

After a thrilling win on Tuesday night in Game 4 of the 2020 NBA Finals, the LA Lakers are now just one game away from lifting the prestigious Larry O'Brien Championship Trophy. LeBron James and Anthony Davis, the two best players in the series so far, will be looking to seal the series with a win in Game 5. With the possibility of the series coming to an end on Friday night, let's take a look at 3 reasons why LeBron James should be crowned the 2020 NBA Finals MVP:

3 reasons why LeBron James should be named the 2020 NBA Finals MVP

LeBron James has been the Finals MVP every time he's won an NBA championship in his career. If he goes on to win the Bill Russell NBA Finals Most Valuable Player award one more time after the end of the series against the Miami Heat, he'll be the first player in history to do it with 3 different teams.

Even though Anthony Davis is putting a tough fight to win the prestigious award, King James should still be the favorite to win the Finals MVP because of the below-mentioned reasons:

#1. He leads the LA Lakers in points, assists and rebounds

We're starting off with the most obvious reason. Even though Finals MVP isn't awarded solely based on the numbers, these figures still play a significant role. Up until Game 4, LeBron James has topped the LA Lakers' list in total points, assists and rebounds in the series.

Finals averages:

Lebron: 28-11-9

With 111 points in 4 games, LeBron leads either team in points scored (closely followed by Miami Heat's Jimmy Butler with 110 points). Unless the 35-year-old struggles in the upcoming games while Anthony Davis and Jimmy Butler dominate, it'll be hard to argue against James' Finals MVP case with the numbers he's been putting up in the series.

#2. His leadership on and off the court

Although this doesn't show up on the stats sheet, being a leader of a team is one thing that LeBron James does better than anyone else. He's been the face of the LA Lakers' franchise this year and has been instrumental in building incredible chemistry between his teammates.

His leadership skills deserve even more credit this year because of what the players had to go through due to the COVID 19 pandemic.

While many other teams struggled to cope up with the mental pressure of living in the bubble for so long, James ensures that the LA Lakers are always motivated before and after the games. Taking over the leadership responsibilities of a team will play a role in the NBA Finals MVP selection after the series against Miami Heat comes to an end.

#3. He is the best player at this age

While fans are busy marveling at the things LeBron James does on the court, it's easy to forget that he's actually 35 years old! Many NBA greats were already retired by 35 while James still hasn't lost a step. In his 17th season in the NBA, the 3-time Finals MVP recorded a career-high 10.2 assists per game and led the league in this category.

While some fans might argue that the player's age must not be considered while giving out awards, there are no clear-cut criteria behind Finals MVP selections, and LeBron James might get some bonus points for his age-defying athleticism on the court against the Miami Heat this series.

