LA Lakers 102-96 Miami Heat: Twitter erupts as KCP's clutch performance gives LeBron James and crew 3-1 lead in 2020 NBA Finals

The LA Lakers came out victorious against the Miami Heat after a closely fought Game 4 on Tuesday night. The Heat were in the game until the last minute, but some clutch shots from Anthony Davis and Kentavious Caldwell-Pope sealed the game for the Purple and Gold. After their 102-96 win in Game 4, the LA Lakers have a formidable 3-1 lead in the series and are just one game away from winning the 2020 NBA Finals.

Even though the Miami Heat got a boost with Bam Adebayo's return in Game 4, the LA Lakers' exceptional efforts on either end of the floor in the 4th quarter made all the difference. Let's take a look at how Twitter reacted to this epic Game 4 matchup between the LA Lakers and the Miami Heat.

LA Lakers superstar LeBron James sloppy with the ball despite near-triple-double performance

2020 NBA Finals - Game Four

LeBron James had the most points among any player in the game, and ended up with a solid statline of 28 points, 12 rebounds, and 8 assists. But despite the impressive numbers, James struggled with handling the ball at times and turned the ball over 6 times in the game.

Bron is really trippen right now...he needs to wake the hell up. Just careless with the ball and making uncharacteristic plays! Carry on... — Kendrick Perkins (@KendrickPerkins) October 7, 2020

Lebron has 5 turnovers and they took him out pic.twitter.com/9W3eEkz0Ww — . (@GSthefup) October 7, 2020

Though LeBron James had just 8 points with 5 turnovers at half-time for the LA Lakers, he found his rhythm in the second half and scored 20 points with just 1 turnover in the 3rd and 4th quarters combined.

LeBron after giving Rondo that turnover pic.twitter.com/fxau3bF2wa — Josiah Johnson (@KingJosiah54) October 7, 2020

James harden watching lebron racking up the turnovers pic.twitter.com/3G4pM1mB61 — lalo☠️ (@LaloAlcala187) October 7, 2020

While Danny Green's shooting woes continued, LA Lakers' Kentavious Caldwell-Pope was impressive throughout the night and ensured that the Miami Heat stood no chance in the game with some clutch buckets.

Danny green when he gets the ball wide open for 3: pic.twitter.com/LZXPHLOjYw — The Pettiest Laker Fan 🤫 (@_whogonestopmee) October 7, 2020

Lakers when KCP shoots in crunch time pic.twitter.com/9nf8ENsXsG — Stadium (@Stadium) October 7, 2020

Kentavious Caldwell-Pope ended up with 15 points and 5 assists, and was the 3rd best scorer on the LA Lakers team.

People were killing KCP last year...need to be thanking him with how he played this series — Josh Hart (@joshhart) October 7, 2020

KCP hearing the finals mvp is up for grabs: pic.twitter.com/qXi6TQJRO4 — Yahoo Sports Canada (@YahooCASports) October 7, 2020

KCP in the clutch?! pic.twitter.com/zLSJk3tYGf — Anthony Moore (@AllThatandMoore) October 7, 2020

20-year-old Tyler Herro continues to shine for the Miami Heat in his first NBA Finals

Miami Heat rookie Tyler Herro was in the news after his 'mean mug' at the end of Game 3 went viral. He backed it up with another impressive performance tonight - 21 points, 7 rebounds, and 3 assists.

However, there was a hysterical moment early in the game when LeBron James bulldozed his way to the rim by pushing the rookie off the floor.

Herro hit that Desiigner move pic.twitter.com/IF9IByfIKv — Jasmine (@JasmineLWatkins) October 7, 2020

Tyler Herro... Meet LeBron James 💀 pic.twitter.com/1YglerTpO6 — Complex Sports (@ComplexSports) October 7, 2020

BRON TO HERRO ON THAT FAST BREAK pic.twitter.com/1gCUa0LN2n — Lakers Nation (@LakersNation) October 7, 2020

The Miami Heat will look to achieve the near-impossible feat of coming back from a 3-1 deficit as they take on the LA Lakers in Game 5 on Friday night.

