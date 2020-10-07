NBA Trade Rumors: Buddy Hield could join forces with Jayson Tatum at Boston Celtics in a move that sends Gordon Hayward the other way

The Boston Celtics have made the Eastern Conference Finals 3 times in the last 4 years. With a young roster that has not yet reached its prime, the Celtics will be a force to reckon with in the coming years. But with the likes of the Brooklyn Nets and Golden State Warriors back in the mix, Boston might need one more piece to remain competitive at the playoff level. In this article, we'll take a look at why the NBA trade rumors that suggest a Buddy Hield-Gordon Hayward swap make sense for both teams involved.

NBA Trade Rumors: Buddy Hield can elevate the Boston Celtics' shooting off the bench

The Boston Celtics have one of the best starting lineups in the league. But with the promotion of Marcus Smart to the starting 5, they have limited shooting options in their second unit. Sacramento Kings' Buddy Hield, one of the best 3-point shooters in the league, can be their answer.

The Boston Celtics are stuck with a costly Gordon Hayward contract until next year, and the 30-year-old has also been highly injury-prone.

Recent NBA trade rumors suggest a Buddy Hield and Corey Joseph move in exchange for Gordon Hayward and a future pick. Joseph can be a reliable backup guard compared to Brad Wanamaker, and Buddy Hield can light it up from downtown coming off the bench.

NBA Trade Rumors: Sacramento Kings can try their luck with Gordon Hayward's expiring contract

If Gordon Hayward remains injury-free next season, he has the talent to be the first offensive option on a team. But given how stacked the Boston Celtics' line-up is, his skillset may be put to better use on a team like the Sacramento Kings.

After the recent rift between Hield and coach Luke Walton, NBA trade rumors believe that Buddy Hield will be a key player in the trade market this season. The Kings can swap Buddy Hield for Gordon Hayward and use him as their first offensive option. In case things don't work out, there's only one year left on the 30-yer-old's contract, and the Kings can look elsewhere after the 2021 season.

