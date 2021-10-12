3 reasons why LiAngelo Ball signing with an NBA G-League team makes sense for his career right now

The trio of Ball brothers are well-known in NBA circles, and LiAngelo Ball is still making his way into the NBA to join Lonzo and LaMelo. LiAngelo Ball is signing a contract with the NBA G League, according to The Athletic's Shams Charania.

LiAngelo Ball will enter the G League draft that will take place on October 23rd, which is a new opportunity for him. Most recently, LiAngelo Ball was a member of the Charlotte Hornets' 2021-22 Summer League roster, where he averaged 9.6 points, 2.0 rebounds, and 1.6 steals while converting 37.5 percent of his field-goal attempts, 34.5 percent of his threes, and 100 percent of his two free-throw attempts.

That five-game sample size is not much to work off of, and LiAngelo Ball has much more attached to his name than your typical G League draftee, but this was the next logical step. Here are three seasons why the G-League makes sense for LiAngelo Ball at this point in his career.

#3 Competing against NBA-caliber talent

LiAngelo Ball has a limited sample size of post-high school basketball for NBA teams to look through. He did not participate in any games for the UCLA Bruins after committing there, for reasons that will be dove into later, which is the most traditional competition for scouts to gage.

With a large sample size of how certain skills do or don't translate from the NCAA to the NBA, scouts have previous examples to work with. Drafting and adding players from overseas has become more common, and LiAngelo Ball did play 14 games in the Lithuanian LKL league with Vytautas Prienu.

Again, though, just 14 games isn't much to work off of, and the Lithuanian league isn't exactly scattered with future NBA players.

With his G League opportunity, LiAngelo Ball will get the chance to play in an environment closely monitored and well understood by the NBA's front office and coaching staff.

