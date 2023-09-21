3 reasons why Luka Doncic could win the 2024 NBA MVP award

Luka Doncic and the Dallas Mavericks are coming off a disappointing 38-44 season in which they missed the playoffs (11th in the Western Conference). This came despite Doncic having a career-best season in which he averaged 32.4 points per game, the second-highest scoring mark in the league.

The Mavs’ lack of team success completely thwarted Doncic’s MVP chances last season, as he finished just eighth in MVP voting. However, Dallas made several changes this offseason, which should bolster Doncic’s MVP odds in 2024.

So on that note, here are three reasons why Doncic could take home his first MVP this coming season:

3 reasons why Luka Doncic could take home the 2024 NBA MVP award

Dallas Mavericks superstar guard Luka Doncic

3. The Mavericks could finish as a Top 4 seed after making all-around improvements to their roster

Dallas Mavericks forward Grant Williams

The Mavericks were one of the most active teams this offseason, as they revamped their roster around Doncic and co-star Kyrie Irving. The team added more shooting in Seth Curry, a defensive specialist in Derrick Jones Jr. and a reliable two-way forward in Grant Williams.

Dallas also strengthened its frontcourt depth by drafting defensive rim-running big man Dereck Lively II and acquiring reserve big Richaun Holmes.

All of this should give the Mavs a much more complete team, especially after they finished just 25th in team defensive rating last season (116.1). It should also give Dallas a chance to finish as a Top 4 seed in the Western Conference, which would be crucial for Doncic’s MVP chances.

2. Luka Doncic could lead the NBA in scoring

Dallas Mavericks superstar guard Luka Doncic

At just 24 years old, Doncic may not have even entered his prime yet, which should be scary for the rest of the league. Assuming he shows up to training camp in shape and locked in, Doncic could continue to ascend and have another career season. If he does so, he might be able to finish as the NBA’s scoring champ after narrowly missing out on the honor last season.

A scoring title would go a long way toward helping Doncic secure his first MVP. However, as long as he finishes around 30 ppg on a Top 4 seed, he will likely be among the MVP frontrunners.

1. Luka Doncic hasn’t won an MVP yet

Dallas Mavericks superstar guard Luka Doncic

Finally, the biggest factor working in Doncic’s favor is that he hasn’t won an MVP yet, so he will not be suffering from voter fatigue next season. Many of the league’s other top MVP contenders such as Joel Embiid, Giannis Antetokounmpo and Nikola Jokic have already won one or two MVPs each. So, if MVP voters want to vote for a fresh face, Doncic will likely be the next man up.