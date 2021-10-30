3 reasons why Memphis Grizzlies might not make the playoffs for the 2021-22 NBA season

The Memphis Grizzlies could not have hoped for a better start to their 2021-22 NBA season. So far, they have won three of their five games, including victories against the LA Clippers and the Golden State Warriors. But can they continue to perform consistently to guarantee a playoff seeding?

Although they've had a bright start, expecting the Memphis Grizzlies to keep up this tempo for the remainder of the 82-game 2021-22 season might be a stretch. There is so much basketball left to play this season, meaning fatigue and inexperience might be factors that could knock them out of the race.

To qualify for the playoffs, the Grizzlies will have to finish in the top six of the Western Conference standings or clinch the seventh or eighth seed through the play-in tournament. Given the competition in the West, they might not be able to successfully pull off the same type of shock victories that led them to the 2021 playoffs.

Nevertheless, the Grizzlies deserve all the praise right now, as they have been spectacular so far this season. While there are no easy fixtures in the NBA, they have taken on three of the biggest franchises in the Western Conference, and held their own.

On that note, here are three reasons why the Grizzlies might not make the playoffs in the 2021-22 NBA season.

#1 The Memphis Grizzlies lack squad depth

Kyle Anderson (#1) of the Memphis Grizzlies

It will be a grueling NBA season, and the Memphis Grizzlies do not have the quality of players that can stay productive off the bench when the starters are unavailable.

In the five games played thus far, no rotation player has scored double digits in points except for Kyle Anderson. He scored ten points in their season opener against the Cleveland Cavaliers.

Rob Perez @WorldWideWob the nickname “Slow Mo” should retire with Kyle Anderson. nobody will ever do it better. the nickname “Slow Mo” should retire with Kyle Anderson. nobody will ever do it better. https://t.co/LpFuDmYtfW

Given such poor production from their rotation players, the starters will be required to play more minutes. That will put them at risk of getting injured or fatigued. Down the stretch, this could be a significant problem for the Memphis Grizzlies, who have their sights set on another playoff appearance.

#2 The Memphis Grizzlies do not have a reliable second scoring option

Ja Morant (#12) of the Memphis Grizzlies

Ja Morant has been outstanding for the Memphis Grizzlies, and currently leads the NBA in scoring, with 30.5 points per game. However, there is a cause for concern if the Grizzlies can keep up their scoring without Morant. When he's available but not as effective, can anyone else take over from him?

Hoop Central @TheHoopCentral Ja Morant is averaging 30.4 PPG, 7.8 APG, 5.4 RPG, 1.8 SPG, 54% FG, 41% 3P so far this season, all career highs.



Generational talent. ⭐️⭐️⭐️ Ja Morant is averaging 30.4 PPG, 7.8 APG, 5.4 RPG, 1.8 SPG, 54% FG, 41% 3P so far this season, all career highs. Generational talent. ⭐️⭐️⭐️ https://t.co/JJjEXEouXR

Last season, Dillon Brooks was the second-best scorer in the team, averaging 17.2 points. But Brooks has not featured at all this season, and he is known more for his disruptive defense than his scoring prowess. Jonas Valanciunas was also a reliable scorer for the Memphis Grizzlies, but was traded for Steven Adams, who is not as prolific in scoring the ball.

Desmond Bane has been a bright spot for the Memphis Grizzlies since he was promoted to the starting lineup in the absence of Brooks. The sophomore started the season on an incredible note, averaging 19.2 points, but his consistency could be an area of concern.

#3 The Memphis Grizzlies might not be as solid defensively as they were last season

Steven Adams (#12) of the Memphis Grizzlies

The Memphis Grizzlies finished last season ranked sixth in defensive rating, but they have one of the worst defensive ratings so far this season. One could argue that Brooks is being missed in defense, and while that's a given, they lost a significant part of the defensive unit in the offseason.

Valanciunas had the second-best Defensive Win Share (2.6) behind Anderson's 2.7 when he played for the Memphis Grizzlies. Meanwhile, his replacement Adams, finished the 2020-21 season with a 1.7 DWS.

Defense is an important part of the game, as we saw from the Brooklyn Nets' 2020-21 campaign. While the Memphis Grizzlies have one of the most fluid offenses, they will need to shore up their defense, and make stops if they hope to qualify for the playoffs.

