3 reasons why Miami Heat should pursue a trade for Bradley Beal before the 2021-22 NBA season

JJ Redick, who retired today, told me Bradley Beal was in the top five of current NBA shooters, and I don't think anyone would disagree even a few years later. As the Miami Heat are hungry to return to the NBA Finals, adding Bradley Beal to such a tough and talented lineup just might put the Miami Heat over the top. Here's a little background on Beal.

About Bradley Beal

On his 19th birthday in 2012, Beal was selected 3rd overall out of Florida by the Washington Wizards. He's a career 22 points a game scorer that saw his scoring average balloon to 31 points per on .485 shooting. Though his three point percentage at 35% (38% for his career) is not what you want for such a volume shooter, his effect on the game as a scorer is often lights-out. Bradley Beal floats up. His long arms allow him to dribble just out of a defender's reach and also confuse the opposition with his shifty step backs and penetrations with either hand. While he's not a true defender, Beal gets to many deflections and is capable.

Beal, in a lineup that includes Jimmy Butler, Kyle Lowry, PJ Tucker and Bam Adebayo, would be scary. The toughness of the fourth quarter would be NBA elite. Jimmy Butler at midrange and Bradley Beal extending to the three-point line is exactly what the NBA needs regarding offensive balance. The Miami Heat would be an example to follow, and that is if this becomes a reality. If it does, can we fast forward to the playoffs? On that note, here are three reasons why the Heat would be a threat in the East if this trade goes through.

#1 Effect on Duncan Robinson

Considering Tyler Herro is part of any potential Bradley Beal trade to the Miami Heat, the holdover, Duncan Robinson, essentially plays the same position as Bradley Beal. With PJ Tucker at the 4, a small ball unit of Robinson, Beal, Butler, Lowry and Bam could run with anyone. When on the floor at the same time, Beal would help free Robinson for less contested shots and vice versa. Playing in such a lineup would showcase how great a shooter Duncan Robinson really is, and the two feeding off each other would be special.

#2 Bradley Beal alongside Jimmy Butler and Kyle Lowry

Imagine a three-man game with Kyle Lowry, Jimmy Butler and Bradley Beal. So much professionalism, shoulder chips and style. Tex Winter would be licking his chops at the prospect of having these three together in the triangle. The 6'3" shooting guard out of Florida's ability to get to any spot on the floor combined with Butler's deliberate actions would drive defensive coordinators crazy.

#3 The playoffs

Yeah, yeah, let's not get ahead of ourselves, yet visualize what the Miami Heat would resemble in say the Eastern Conference semis in the fourth quarter. Bulldogs all over the court seeking to win with grit. The Miami Heat have proven what they can do in June, adding Bradley Beal is a natural move. He hits tough shots; athletic shots; hanging shots. See him drive to the cup, hanging in the air as the defender contests, then dropping off a perfect pass to Bam for the slam.

This unit will be tremendous in the playoffs. They'd take on the identity of adaptation within a moment. The lineup of the opposition won't matter, and if this goes down, don't be surprised if the Miami Heat are the 2021-22 NBA champions.

