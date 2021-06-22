3 reasons why Milwaukee Bucks can be considered legitimate championship contenders for the 2020-21 NBA season

After defeating the heavily favored Brooklyn Nets, the Milwaukee Bucks advanced to the Eastern Conference Finals for the second time in three years. Giannis Antetokounmpo and co. shocked the NBA world after sending Kevin Durant and his star-studded team home. The Bucks now have the golden opportunity to grab the NBA title as they are favored to win over all three teams left in the 2021 NBA playoffs.

Giannis Antetokounmpo has a shot at his first-ever NBA title and he must do whatever it takes to lead his team to the promised land. Mike Budenholzer, whose job was once considered in trouble, must now make the necessary adjustments to take on the next opponents.

Let's take a look at three reasons why the Milwaukee Bucks are now favored to win the NBA title.

#1 Milwaukee Bucks are the only relatively healthy team

Milwaukee Bucks v Miami Heat - Game Four

Health has been a major storyline in the 2021 NBA playoffs. The playoffs have seen the most All-Stars injured in NBA history with a total of nine injuries. It has left fans and analysts upset and dissatisfied as we aren't able to see the matchups we want and our favorite teams are catching the injury bug. The LA Lakers were one of the most favored seventh-seeded teams ever, while the Brooklyn Nets were championship bound. Last year's finalists both exited in the first round.

By the tip of Kevin Durant’s shoe the Bucks survived. Now their stars are healthy, rest is coming & they’re in the best position to go for a title in decades https://t.co/87aWfI5jKB — Brian Windhorst (@WindhorstESPN) June 20, 2021

It's basically a situation now where the last team left standing, i.e. healthiest team gets the nod as title favorites. The Milwaukee Bucks have been injury free and consistent the entirety of the 2021 NBA playoffs, while other teams were missing key stars or their stars were playing through injury.

Of the two Western teams left, the LA Clippers are without Kawhi Leonard and the Phoenix Suns are missing Chris Paul, the two best players on their respective teams. Kawhi Leonard's injury is suspected to be an ACL tear and even if it isn't one, he isn't expected to return anytime soon. Finally, Eastern rivals Atlanta Hawks' main star, Trae Young, is playing through a shoulder injury. He was, in fact, questionable to play Game 7 against the 76ers due to soreness but eventually laced up for his team.

Stay updated with the latest NBA content via our Facebook page. Click here to follow!

1 / 2 NEXT

Edited by Arnav Kholkar