The NBA has returned to expanding in the Chinese market, holding games in Macau as part of its offseason slate. The Phoenix Suns and the Brooklyn Nets will play against each other twice on Friday and Sunday to mark the league's return in the Asian country.

The games will headline a five-day NBA showcase in Asia's biggest gambling hub, which includes a music and fashion showcase by the league's brand.

It will be the first time the NBA returns to the Chinese market, following the controversies of the 2019 Hong Kong protests. During that year, former Houston Rockets general manager Daryl Morey added cracks on the NBA's market in China after he expressed support for the Hong Kong protests.

Now that they are back in China, the NBA could be poised to take the biggest market share once more in Asia.

Here are three reasons why it is important for the league.

3 reasons why NBA's China comeback is important for overseas market share

1.) NBA expands its reach to 300 million more people

The NBA has taken pride in making basketball a global game. They could not have done that without tapping into the Chinese market.

Returning to China would mean the NBA would be expanding to potentially 300 million more people, adding to the league's grasp of the sport across the globe.

2. Restores old connections with China

China had always been one of the NBA's biggest markets during its growth from the 1990s to the 2010s.

The league has gained mammoth support from the country as Chinese fans have shown great enthusiasm for NBA stars throughout the years, proving the league's influence in the country.

If the NBA returns to defy cross-cultural challenges, the league would etch its billing as one of the top global sports brands.

3.) It allows teams to find unheralded talents in Asia

China has made numerous NBA legends throughout the years, bannered by Hall of Famer Yao Ming. In the most recent NBA draft, the Portland Trail Blazers picked Chinese Yang Hansen as their 16th pick.

With the NBA's return to China, the league could also find unheralded talents in such a big country, which has proven it can produce quality players.

Considering China's love for basketball, the country could easily be an NBA hotspot once more.

