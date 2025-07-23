  • home icon
  Nikola Jokic drops first reaction on "Chinese Jokic" Yang Hansen's skillset after rookie's heartfelt request: "If I destroy him, then yeah"

Nikola Jokic drops first reaction on "Chinese Jokic" Yang Hansen's skillset after rookie's heartfelt request: "If I destroy him, then yeah"

By Rob Andrew Lo
Published Jul 23, 2025 05:50 GMT
Nikola Jokic drops first reaction on &quot;Chinese Jokic&quot; Yang Hansen
Nikola Jokic drops first reaction on "Chinese Jokic" Yang Hansen's skillset after rookie's heartfelt request (Imagn)

Chinese prospect and Portland Trail Blazers rookie Yang Hansen turned heads during the NBA Summer League, as he was compared with former MVP and NBA champion Nikola Jokic of the Denver Nuggets. The 7-foot-1 Hansen has similarities with Jokic in his playing style, with many hailing him as the “Chinese Jokic.”

In a video posted by the NBA on Tuesday, Jokic has since reacted to Yansen’s request for a picture and signature of the Nuggets center. He expressed his feelings about Yansen, conditionally obliging to his wishes.

“He is good,” Jokic said. “I’m happy when he gets in his prime that I’m going to be out of the league, probably. Yeah, he’s talented. He’s talent. We can have a picture or whatever he wants and only if he plays bad.
“Let’s say like, if I destroy him, then yeah. If he do that, then no."

Yang Hansen was the 16th pick in the 2025 draft. He was originally selected by the Memphis Grizzlies but was traded to the Trail Blazers.

Hansen is expected to be one of the team’s building blocks for the future, especially after they waived center DeAndre Ayton to give the Chinese center room in the starting lineup.

In the Summer League, Hansen averaged 10.8 points, 5.0 rebounds and 4.8 assists, showing off his elite passing and smooth offensive prowess, just like Jokic.

Hansen’s Blazers and Jokic’s Nuggets will be meeting quite frequently in the regular season, as they both reside in the Northwest Division of the Western Conference.

Yang Hansen reveals message from another NBA legend before heading to United States

Yang Hansen is seen as the next great Chinese center, following in the footsteps of Yao Ming, who made a name for himself with the Houston Rockets.

As he joins the NBA next season, Hansen revealed what Yao told him before going to the United States.

“It’s a lot of pressure, for sure. I just want to show the people in China I’m doing good. Before I headed to the States, Yao called me and shared some of his experiences. He told me to enjoy your food, enjoy your drinks, enjoy your sleep, and enjoy everything,” Hansen said in an interview by the Washington Post.
"Yao is the icon for Chinese basketball. He’s special. I’m just a rookie. I can feel a lot of expectations and anticipation on me. Yao is number one in paradise. Compared to him, I’m cold ash in a pot."

Yang Hansen will be one of the most anticipated rookies in the league next season, teaming up with budding stars Scoot Henderson and Shaedon Sharpe, before Portland legend Damian Lillard joins in 2026.

Rob Andrew Lo

Rob Andrew Lo is an NBA and WNBA journalist at Sportskeeda with over three years of experience in the field. Rob studied journalism at the University of Santo Tomas in Manila, Philippines and his love for sports made this an obvious career to pursue.

Rob's favorite team is the Oklahoma City Thunder. He grew up watching Russell Westbrook and Kevin Durant and his admiration for them left not only a lasting impression but solidified his fandom.

When not working, Rob loves to play basketball. If he isn't watching or writing about basketball, he can probably be found watching pro wrestling.

Edited by Bhargav
