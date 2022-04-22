3 reasons the New Orleans Pelicans can upset the Phoenix Suns in the first round of the playoffs

The New Orleans Pelicans shocked fans with their impressive victory in Game 2 against the Phoenix Suns. After clawing their way to a spot in the playoffs through the play-in tournament, New Orleans has looked like one of the tougher teams to beat in the opening round.

The Pelicans are now heading home for the next two games of the series and it looks as if there's been a serious shift in momentum. For a team that many viewed as an early first-round exit, some are wondering if the Pelicans could become one of the surprising teams in the playoffs.

It was an eye-opening performance from New Orleans in Game 2, led by veterans such as CJ McCollum and Brandon Ingram.

Here's a look at three reasons why the New Orleans Pelicans could potentially upset the Phoenix Suns in the first round.

#3 New Orleans Pelicans rotation

New Orleans Pelicans guard Herbert Jones

The New Orleans Pelicans have a rotation of young players that continue to step up their game on the biggest stage. While they don't have as many 'big name' players as other teams, the Pelicans have done a great job of developing their young talent.

One of those players has been rookie Herbert Jones. The versatile wing has become one of the most impressive young defenders in the league and one of the most underrated players in the series so far.

Jones is coming off a Game 2 performance that saw him finish with 14 points and three assists while shooting 5-of-8 from the field.

No but seriously Herb Jones is a mad man. On the weakside when pick and roll happens watch him show early help, work to get in front, deflect the pass and dive on the floor.

A couple of other young pieces have continued to impress for the Pelicans.

Rookies such as Trey Murphy III and Jose Alvarado have been playing crunch time minutes for New Orleans and have risen to the occasion.

#2 Devin Booker's Injury

New Orleans Pelicans vs. Phoenix Suns

Devin Booker was firing on all cylinders during Game 2. The Superstar wing scored 31-points in the first half. But it wasn't until the second half that one of the most shocking developments of the playoffs occurred.

Booker went down with a hamstring injury and had to remove himself from the rest of the game. That's when New Orleans saw their opportunity and clawed their way to a tough 125-114 victory in Game 2.

With Booker expected to miss the remainder of the series, the New Orleans Pelicans have some hope in this matchup moving forward. Phoenix has depth and firepower on both sides of the ball, but the Suns missing their star player does create a rare opportunity for the Pelicans.

Although Booker missed the majority of the second half of Game 2, he still went on to average 28.0 points per game. He has shot 52.6% from the field and 57.9% from three-point range in the series.

#1 Brandon Ingram and CJ McCollum

New Orleans Pelicans vs. Phoenix Suns

With Devin Booker suffering an injury in the second half of Game 2, fans were waiting to see who would take over the rest of the game. That's when New Orleans Pelicans forward Brandon Ingram stepped up.

Ingram was absolutely sensational for New Orleans in their upset victory. He went on to finish with 37 points, 11 rebounds and nine assists, while shooting 13-of-21 from the field.

For a player who has continued to take strides forward in his game, it was a bit of a coming out party for Ingram on the biggest stage.

New Orleans Pelicans @PelicansNBA



what a performance by Brandon Ingram in last night's win

Star teammate CJ McCollum continued to be magnificent for the Pelicans down the stretch as well. The veteran guard finished the game with 23 points, eight rebounds and nine assists, while shooting 6-of-10 from three-point range.

If the Pelicans are going to have a chance to upset the Phoenix Suns in round one, it's going to be mainly due to the impressive play of Brandon Ingram and CJ McCollum.

