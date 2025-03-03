Kevin Durant and the struggling Phoenix Suns are reportedly inching closer to a split this offseason, according to ESPN’s Shams Charania, who reported Sunday that the star forward was blindsided by his team's involvement in trade talks.

With Durant’s future uncertain, several contending teams should go all-in and make their best offers for the 15-time All-Star, including his former team, the OKC Thunder.

Over the next three drafts, the Thunder hold 12 first-round picks and five second-round picks, giving general manager Sam Presti plenty of assets to make a move. OKC also boasts young stars who could intrigue the Suns should they opt for a reset, as well as key role players who could help Phoenix reload after their depth was depleted in previous trades.

Of course, OKC shouldn’t break up its core of Shai Gilgeous-Alexander, Jalen Williams and Chet Holmgren. While the Suns would likely ask for one of them, the Thunder can stand firm and still entice Phoenix with a combination of young players and a war chest of draft picks.

Here are three reasons why OKC should pursue a Durant reunion this offseason.

3 reasons why OKC Thunder should go all in to trade for Kevin Durant

#1. To add veteran leadership

Despite owning the best record in the Western Conference, the Thunder lack veteran leadership and are led by a young trio of Shai Gilgeous-Alexander, Jalen Williams and Chet Holmgren.

While their youth and chemistry have been a strength, the NBA is about winning, and Kevin Durant's championship experience could help push them over the top.

Durant has seen it all — good teams, bad teams and everything in between. He also knows OKC well, and while he’ll turn 37 later this year, he still has plenty left in the tank to serve as a leader.

The Thunder’s oldest players are Alex Caruso (31) and Kenrich Williams (30), so adding a battle-tested veteran like Durant could be invaluable in the playoffs.

#2. To add a generational talent in offense

Yes, Kevin Durant is turning 37 later this year, an age where most stars see their production decline. But KD is different.

Since returning from his Achilles injury, Durant has barely missed a step, averaging 28.0 points, 6.7 rebounds and 5.2 assists across 259 games.

He hasn’t averaged below 25.0 ppg since his second season, and his scoring could remain elite for several more years — perfectly aligning with OKC’s championship window.

Durant is set to earn $54.7 million next season, and while an extension may be necessary before finalizing a trade, Presti has the roster-construction wizardry to make it work.

The Thunder already boast a historic defense, but they lack a reliable second scorer behind Gilgeous-Alexander. In some of their toughest losses this season, their offense has gone cold. With Durant, they’d have a proven go-to scorer who could elevate them to true title favorites.

And while offense is his calling card, KD is no defensive liability either. His length and instincts still make him a solid presence on that end of the floor.

#3. For the plot

Lastly, for the storyline.

Some OKC fans still hold resentment toward Kevin Durant for leaving Russell Westbrook and the Thunder to join their rival Golden State Warriors in 2016. But let’s be real — this is Kevin Durant.

Bringing KD back would immediately cement the Thunder as title contenders while also silencing critics who claim that veteran teams won’t fear them in the playoffs. A reunion might require burying the hatchet, but from a basketball standpoint, it makes perfect sense.

Durant returning to OKC and leading them to their first NBA championship would be the ultimate full-circle moment.

