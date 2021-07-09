3 Reasons why Phoenix Suns could sweep Milwaukee Bucks in the 2021 NBA Finals

The Phoenix Suns rained down 3-pointers on the Milwaukee Bucks, who were annihilated 118-108 in Game 2 of the 2021 NBA Finals on Thursday. The 2-0 series lead means the Suns are now two wins away from the franchise’s first NBA championship since its inception in 1968.

Knocking down 20 of their 40 attempts from beyond the arc, the Phoenix Suns were nearly unstoppable on offense in Game 2 and have now positioned themselves to perhaps sweep the Milwaukee Bucks.

The series shifts to Milwaukee, where the Bucks are 7-1 in the 2021 NBA Playoffs. The Phoenix Suns have five opportunities to win two more games to secure the championship, but if they take care of business on Sunday, they could be looking at another “Suns in 4” series.

The Phoenix Suns’ chances of a sweep

In league history, a team has taken a 2-0 lead 35 times in the NBA Finals and 31 of those teams have gone on to win the championship, but not all of them have resulted in a sweep. Of those 31 teams, only nine of them swept their opponent, with the last one happening just three years ago. Here is the short list of Finals sweeps in NBA history:

2017-18 Golden State Warriors defeat Cleveland Cavaliers

2006-07 San Antonio Spurs defeat Cleveland Cavaliers

2001-02 Los Angeles Lakers defeat New Jersey Nets

1994-95 Houston Rockets defeat Orlando Magic

1988-89 Detroit Pistons defeat Los Angeles Lakers

1982-83 Philadelphia 76ers defeat Los Angeles Lakers

1974-75 Golden State Warriors defeat Washington Bullets

1970-71 Milwaukee Bucks defeat Baltimore Bullets

1958-59 Boston Celtics defeat Minneapolis Lakers

As history shows, the Phoenix Suns have a 25.7 percent chance of taking out the broom in the NBA Finals against the Milwaukee Bucks.

A dejected Giannis Antetokounmpo #34 looks on against the Suns.

Here are 3 reasons why the Phoenix Suns could sweep the Milwaukee Bucks:

#1 Phoenix Suns are dominating Milwaukee Bucks even when stars struggle

Deandre Ayton #22 goes up for a shot against Brook Lopez #11.

There’s a reason why the Phoenix Suns have won Games 1 and 2 by double-digits and scored 118 points each time. The Milwaukee Bucks have not found a solution to the Suns’ offensive firepower that gives every player on the floor an opportunity to score.

In the first game, with Jae Crowder struggling and scoring just one point, six other players scored in double-figures. In Game 2, the Milwaukee Bucks were determined to put the clamps on Deandre Ayton, and they did. After dominating the paint in Game 1 with 22 points and 19 rebounds, Ayton only had 10 points on 4-of-10 shooting to go along with 11 boards on Thursday.

Five players scored in double-digits in Game 2 with three of them accumulating more than 20 points for the second straight game. Among them are Devin Booker (31 points), Mikal Bridges (27) and Chris Paul (23).

When the Milwaukee Bucks contain one player, another steps up for the Phoenix Suns. With this kind of mentality of next man up, the Suns are not going to lift their collective foot off the gas pedal anytime soon.

