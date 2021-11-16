3 reasons why Stephen Curry might win his third MVP award in the 2021-2022 NBA season

Stephen Curry and the Golden State Warriors are off to a hot start and own the best record in the NBA right now. MVP chants are already starting to come out early in the season with the way the scoring champ is playing. If he can sustain his production, those budding chants could easily turn into an avalanche of calls.

Heralding someone as the MVP in November is quite foolish. The NBA season has never been about the fastest to get out of the gate. The league has always been about staying the course and maintaining excellence throughout an 82-game schedule. However, there are telltale signs that the two-time MVP could add another one to his collection.

A few reasons why Stephen Curry could be a three-time MVP by the end of this season

#1 The Golden State Warriors could have the best record in the NBA in the 2021-22 season

Steph Curry's MVP chances are boosted if the Golden State Warriors have one of the best records in the NBA [Photo: DraftKings Nation

The Golden State Warriors are off to an 11-2 start. They were fastest to at least 10 wins and are firing on all cylinders. Even more impressive than the win-loss slate is the fact that they are doing it without Klay Thompson and James Wiseman. Both are expected to resume playing again this season. A fully-healthy GSW team could annex the best record in the NBA.

Stephen Curry’s MVP bid will greatly depend on the Warriors’ record. Every MVP in the history of the league played for a team that has won at least 50 games in the regular season. The only exception is the defending MVP Nikola Jokic, whose team only had 47 wins due to the pandemic-shortened season.

David Dennis Jr. @DavidDTSS The Golden State Warriors are 11-2. And remember. Winter is coming. The Golden State Warriors are 11-2. And remember. Winter is coming. https://t.co/h2VR4vAVFD

If the Golden State Warriors can win their division or bag the best record in the league, Stephen Curry’s candidacy will be significantly boosted.

#2 The cavalry is coming

The Bay Area franchise is eagerly awaiting the return of Klay Thompson. [Photo: NBC Sports]

The last time Klay Thompson played, Kevin Durant was still his teammate with the Golden State Warriors. KD has since moved to the Brooklyn Nets and is currently one of Stephen Curry’s biggest stumbling blocks to the MVP award.

The best thing about Thompson’s return is the ideal situation of the team right now. He won’t be unnecessarily pushed to do the things the NBA is accustomed to seeing him do. The performances of Jordan Poole and Andrew Wiggins will allow him to ease into the flow of things.

Basketball fans and analysts can often have very short-term memories. Before Klay Thompson suffered a torn Achilles and a torn ACL, he was one of the deadliest shooters the NBA has ever seen.

The Splash Brothers were so feared because of how Stephen Curry and Klay Thompson could destroy opponents with their shooting. If the five-time All-Star shooting guard is anywhere close to form, the NBA will be in trouble.

NBA Memes @NBAMemes Steve Kerr when he finally insert Klay Thompson into the lineup Steve Kerr when he finally insert Klay Thompson into the lineup https://t.co/5PmswMIKHN

The No. 2 overall pick of the 2020 draft has been sidelined since April 10 this year. James Wiseman has already been cleared for basketball contact and should add to the Warriors’ depth. He averaged a decent 11.5 PPG and 5.8 RPG on 51.9% shooting. The sophomore big man is oozing with talent and potential. GSW will only get better with him on the roster.

A stronger lineup means more chances of getting the best record in the NBA, which would contribute greatly to Stephen Curry’s MVP quest this season.

#3 Stephen Curry could break/add more records this season

Stephen Curry could be the all-time leader in three-point shots made by the end of the regular season [Photo: NBC Sports]

Four games into the season against the Oklahoma City Thunder, Stephen Curry rewrote the Golden State Warriors’ history books once more. He became the second player in the franchise to tally at least 100 points, 25 rebounds and 25 assists in the initial four games of the season.

The last Warrior to accomplish such a feat was Stephen Curry himself in the 2014-15 season when he won the first of his back-to-back MVPs.

Just a few days ago against the Atlanta Hawks, the seven-time All-Star lit up the Hawks for the first 50 point game of the season. He also added 10 assists, which made him the oldest player to rack up at least 50 points and 10 assists in a single game.

Possibly at the tail end of the season, Stephen Curry could break one of the most hallowed records in the NBA. Currently, he is only 78 three-point field goals made from breaking Ray Allen’s all-time regular-season record. If the Warriors’ best player topples the record, that could play a big part when the MVP ballots are handed out.

SportsCenter @SportsCenter Steph Curry has passed Ray Allen for the most three pointers made all-time (including playoffs)



Curry: 3359+

Allen: 3358 Steph Curry has passed Ray Allen for the most three pointers made all-time (including playoffs) Curry: 3359+Allen: 3358 https://t.co/1rTcEAAMnP

Stephen Curry recently just replaced Allen as the holder of most three-point shots made, including the regular season and playoffs.

