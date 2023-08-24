3 Reasons why Team France can win FIBA World Cup 2023

With the FIBA World Cup set to tip off on August 25, teams are putting in final touches of preparation to ensure an unforgettable spectacle. Team France stands tall among these contenders as one of the premier European squads in the tournament. With a roster brimming with abundant NBA talent, they are poised to make their presence felt.

In Group H, France competes with Canada, Latvia, and Lebanon. They tip off their campaign against Team Canada, a squad driven by their lofty aspirations for glory.

Why can Team France win the FIBA World Cup 2023?

France will take center stage at the FIBA World Cup and will have their eyes set on taking home the coveted trophy.

'Les Bleus' might not be getting all the attention right now with Victor Wembanyama missing the tournament, but don't be surprised if they emerge as the tournament's dark horse and drape their country in gold.

Three compelling reasons enhance their prospects of clinching the World Cup:

#Reason A - Formidable Roster

After finishing as runners-up in the 2022 EuroBasket tournament, Team France brings a roster brimming with talent to the FIBA World Cup. They will heavily rely on the scoring prowess of Evan Fournier, who has a track record of stellar performances in the World Cup.

Adding to their strength, France boasts the presence of Rudy Gobert in their roster, one of the tournament's premier centers. His remarkable shot-blocking and rebounding skills are a testament to his defensive excellence. Furthermore, Gobert has proved dependable on the offensive front for his nation.

Another player, Nicolas Batum, brings a wealth of experience to the table, having represented his nation at the highest level. The team also features former NBA talents like Nando De Colo and Guerschon Yabusele, who have had successful stints overseas.

#Reason B - Strong Showing in Tune-up Games

Leading up to the World Cup, France displayed remarkable teamwork during their Tune-up games. Les Bleus secured victories in six of the seven matches they played.

They started strong by defeating Tunisia with a score of 93-36. They then secured victories against Montenegro and Venezuela with scores of 80-69 and 86-67 respectively. The winning streak persisted as they outplayed Lithuania in two consecutive games.

Even when faced with a formidable challenge from Japan, they exhibited their prowess and emerged triumphant with a final score of 88-70. Their only loss came in the last warm-up game against Australia, where they fell short with a score of 78-74.

#Reason C - A World Cup Victory Will Fuel Momentum for the Paris 2024 Olympics

The team has a clear goal with the next Olympic Games in Paris in less than a year. They intend to make the most of this year's World Cup as a crucial stepping stone in preparing for 2024.

By building and riding on the momentum from the World Cup, they aim to approach the Olympics with determination, setting their sights on the ultimate goal: winning the Olympic gold on their home turf.

