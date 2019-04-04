×
3 Reasons the Los Angeles Lakers should move for Andre Roberson

Tristan Elliott
ANALYST
Top 5 / Top 10
13   //    04 Apr 2019, 04:04 IST

Andre Roberson has been out of action since the beginning of 2018
Andre Roberson has been out of action since the beginning of 2018

Andre Roberson is a player that splits opinion among NBA fans. Some view the Thunder man as an unheralded defensive monster, whereas his detractors view him as a player who can single-handedly cripple a teams offense.

Roberson has missed the entire 18/19 season through a serious knee injury that he sustained against the Pistons back in January of 2018, although, after a series of injury setbacks on his road to recovery, the 27-year-old is expected to be ready to return for the start of the 19/20 season.

The New Mexico native has spent his entire career to date in Oklahoma City, although with his long-term future with the franchise in doubt, the Lakers should consider pursuing a move. Evidently, it will be tough for the Lakers to sign Roberson if they land a free-agent on a max deal, however, in the event that moves for Kyrie Irving and Anthony Davis fail, here are three reasons Los Angeles should pursue Roberson.

#3 The Thunder may be willing to give him up

Terrance Ferguson has emerged during Roberson's absence
Terrance Ferguson has emerged during Roberson's absence

Due to the Thunder's recent on-court wobbles, some Oklahoma City fans have clamored for Roberson's return, although for much of the season, the 27-year-old's absence was widely viewed as a blessing in disguise. Roberson's injury has provided a number of young player's with the chance to get minutes, and the trio of Abdel Nader, Terrance Ferguson, and Hamidou Diallo have all shown considerable development.

In particular, 20-year-old Ferguson has stood out, with the Oklahoma native now widely viewed as a major part of the franchise moving forward. Roberson's return to the team is only going to negatively impact the youngster's development, and the Thunder will eventually need to choose between Roberson and Ferguson. Nevertheless, a deep run in the playoffs coupled by Roberson's expiring contract could lead to the franchise going all in on Ferguson.

Tristan Elliott
ANALYST
In-depth analyst of the latest stories from around the NBA
