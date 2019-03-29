NBA Trade Rumors: 3 reasons the Miami Heat should target Lonzo Ball

Tristan Elliott FOLLOW ANALYST Top 5 / Top 10 20 // 29 Mar 2019, 05:01 IST SHARE Share Options × Facebook Twitter Flipboard Reddit Google+ Email

Lonzo Ball's future with the Los Angeles Lakers is in doubt

After impressing during his 12-month spell at UCLA, Lonzo Ball was selected with the second overall pick of the 2017 NBA Draft by the Los Angeles Lakers. Ball was bought in as a replacement for D'Angelo Russell, who had been traded just days earlier, and the young point guard looked as though he would play a major role in the Lakers future.

However, despite showing flashes of brilliance, Ball has been widely outperformed by other members of the 2017 draft class, and the Lakers included him in trade talks for Anthony Davis last month.

As it stands, Ball remains the Lakers first choice point guard, however, with the likes of Kemba Walker being linked to the team, the Lakers may be open to trading their young guard. The 21-year-old will attract plenty of interest, and here we will look at three reasons why the Miami Heat should be among the contenders for his signature.

#3 He fits in with the Heat's recent youth movement

The Miami Heat currently have a number of promising young players such as guard Josh Richardson

After years of regularly fielding one of the oldest teams in the NBA, the Miami Heat have suddenly turned towards youth. The Heat's transition away from overpaid veterans to a lineup that entirely comprises of players under the age of 27 has helped to turn around their poor start to the season.

Derrick Jones Jr., Bam Adebayo, and Josh Richardson are all in their early 20s, whereas the 'veteran' duo of Kelly Olynyk and Dion Waiters clock in at just 27. Evidently, the current Miami roster has plenty of time to grow together, and it makes much more sense to bring in additional young players such as Ball, rather than breaking up a formula that has worked so well throughout 2019.

1 / 3 NEXT

Advertisement