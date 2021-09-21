3 reasons why trading Kyrie Irving for Ben Simmons makes sense for the Brooklyn Nets

The Brooklyn Nets have one of the strongest rosters in the league, led by a talented trio of Kevin Durant, Kyrie Irving and James Harden. However, the Nets fell flat in the 2021 postseason, bowing out to eventual champion Milwaukee Bucks.

The Nets will enter the 2021-22 NBA season with the objective of winning it all, but the front office might need to make some major adjustments to the roster before that. Philadelphia 76ers' Ben Simmons is available for a trade this summer, and we make a case for why the Nets should trade Kyrie Irving in exchange for the Australian international's services.

Why the Brooklyn Nets will be better off trading Kyrie Irving for Ben Simmons

Kyrie Irving is regarded as one of the best point guards in the league, and his impressive resume is a testament to the feats he has pulled off in his NBA career so far. However, Irving's recurring injury problems and erratic form have been a cause of concern for the teams he has played for, and here are three reasons why the Brooklyn Nets should trade him for Ben Simmons.

#3 Ben Simmons is younger than Kyrie Irving

Philadelphia 76ers #25 Ben Simmons (left).

Age is a major factor in any sport, as teams try to ensure that players spend their best physical years with them. Kyrie Irving is 29 years old, and while that is still relatively young in NBA terms, his injury history doesn't bode for his future once he crosses 30. It is also a well-known fact that small guards don't age well, and Irving's influence could diminish in the upcoming years.

Marc Stein @TheSteinLine



More NBA from me at The expectation remains, one week out from 76ers media day, that Ben Simmons will choose not to report to the team's training camp, league sources say. But the Sixers, sources say, remain intent on trying to convince Simmons to report.More NBA from me at marcstein.substack.com The expectation remains, one week out from 76ers media day, that Ben Simmons will choose not to report to the team's training camp, league sources say. But the Sixers, sources say, remain intent on trying to convince Simmons to report.



More NBA from me at marcstein.substack.com

The Brooklyn Nets can mitigate that risk by trading for Ben Simmons, who is four years younger than Irving. Simmons is also a better athlete and rarely gets injured, which makes this a no-brainer deal for the Brooklyn Nets. In Simmons, the Nets will get a player entering his prime, and one who will be serviceable for years to come.

Simmons has been linked with a plethora of teams this summer, but the Nets could turn out to be the right destination for him.

Complex Sports @ComplexSports Kyrie Irving addresses rumor he would retire if traded by Nets: complex.com/sports/kyrie-i… Kyrie Irving addresses rumor he would retire if traded by Nets: complex.com/sports/kyrie-i…

1 / 2 NEXT

Edited by Anantaajith Ra