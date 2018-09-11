3 reasons why Carmelo Anthony does not deserve to win an NBA championship

Anthony had a season to forget with the Oklahoma City Thunder

Carmelo Anthony is one of the most prolific scorers of all-time. For the most of his career, Anthony scored heavily. The 10-time All-Star in his prime was known for dropping 25 points for fun and killing opponents' defenses single-handedly.

The Syracuse sensation was the scoring champion in 2013 when he averaged 27.4 points per game. Though Carmelo has always been in the limelight for his scoring, his teams only enjoyed a little success in the playoffs and Anthony remains one of the most popular NBA players without a championship ring under the belt.

The 3-time Olympic Gold Medalist's on-court and off-court life has been surrounded by a lot of controversies and in this article, we look at 5 reasons why Carmelo Anthony does not deserve to win an NBA championship ring.

#3 His isolation scoring kills the team

Carmelo's dependence on Iso-scoring comes at the cost of the team's success

Carmelo Anthony has been scoring like its nothing from the day he entered the league. Though it is good and fancy to look at his stat sheet, it does not or it has almost never translated into a team's success and the teams suffer in the long run.

Anthony depends too much on iso-scoring and he has never been one to incorporate into a system. Once he gets the ball, he tries to create an opportunity for himself to score and that makes the offense very stagnant on any team that he plays.

Basketball is a team sport and you need to make use of the other players. With age catching up to him, Carmelo must be making some adjustments to his game if he wants to end up with a ring. He should understand that he doesn't need to be in the limelight all the time and let someone else shine on some nights meant for them. The reality however is, Carmelo is definitely not the one who would mend his ways.

