3 reasons why LA Lakers could make a mistake by signing Rajon Rondo

Ever since a buyout was secured by veteran guard Rajon Rondo with the Memphis Grizzlies, the LA Lakers have emerged as clear leaders in the race to land their former backup point guard.

As corroborated via reports from Atheltics' Shams Charania and ESPN's Adrian Wojnarowski, the 2-time NBA Champion will clear waivers on Monday, upon which he is highly likely to sign a minimum deal with the LA Lakers in what would be a homecoming signing.

Rondo will clear waivers on Monday and will likely be signed to fill the final available roster spot with the Lakers, sources tell ESPN. https://t.co/fLABLEls3Q — Adrian Wojnarowski (@wojespn) August 28, 2021

But even amidst the commotion of Rajon Rondo's expected poetic return to the LA Lakers, the value-addition through his presence on the stacked LA roster can still be questioned. He was part of the Lakers squad that conquered the Bubble and shot almost 40% from downtown in the playoffs en route to his 2nd championship ring.

Although his veteran backcourt IQ is an asset to any team he joins, his current potential position with the 2020 champs will be a bit too superfluous. On that note, let's take a look at three glaring reasons why LA Lakers could make a mistake by signing Rajon Rondo.

#1 The LA Lakers are not getting any younger by adding Rajon Rondo

Rajon will be 36 by the time the regular season ends.

The LA Lakers did not bring back Jared Dudley, who despite his meager scoring numbers was a key locker room presence. This revealed the front office's mindset of topping off a veteran-packed team with fresh legs.

Signing Rajon Rondo will only be driving them further away from their goal and only increasing the average age of the championship contending squad. Certainly, Rondo is not your average 35-year-old, but talent and athleticism is taking over the league quickly and the Lakers need to join the trend as well.

During his previous stint with the LA Lakers, Rajon Rondo averaged 7.1 points and 5 assists per game, while coming off the bench. Even with a slight increase in stats during his recent season with the Los Angeles Clippers, these are numbers that the Lakers can survive without.

