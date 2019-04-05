×
Our site uses cookies to deliver a better experience. Please click accept to agree with the use of all cookies. You can change the cookie settings here.
COOKIE CONSENT
Create
Notifications
Favorites Edit
Popular
LINKS
Contact Us
Policies
Blog
GDPR Compliance
Affiliate
Edition:
English
हिन्दी
தமிழ்
Advertisement

NBA 2018-19: 3 reasons why the Lakers need to trade away Kyle Kuzma

Tristan Elliott
ANALYST
Feature
65   //    05 Apr 2019, 23:30 IST

Kyle Kuzma has failed to build on his impressive rookie season with the Los Angeles Lakers
Kyle Kuzma has failed to build on his impressive rookie season with the Los Angeles Lakers

Back in 2017, Kyle Kuzma declared for the NBA draft after playing three years of college basketball with the Utah Runnin' Utes. In the days building up to the draft, Kuzma was projected as a late second-round pick, although he was ultimately selected with the 27th overall pick by the Brooklyn Nets.

Kuzma was quickly traded to the Lakers as part of the deal that took D'Angelo Russell to Brooklyn. And after impressing during the Summer League, Kuzma quickly found himself in the Lakers rotation.

During his debut season, Kuzma was the best performing member of the team's much talked about young core, finishing his rookie year averaging 16.1 points per game. Due to his rapid impact, Kuzma was expected to become a vital player alongside LeBron James, although he has failed to build on his excellent first season.

Due to this, Kuzma's future with the franchise is in doubt. Here, we examine three reasons why the Lakers should trade away the 23-year-old this summer.

#3 Defensive limitations

Kuzma has continued to struggle defensively
Kuzma has continued to struggle defensively

While Kuzma's lack of defensive skills was evident during his rookie season, the Lakers hoped that he would improve as he gained more experience. However, despite nearing 150 NBA appearances, Kuzma remains a major liability to the Lakers' defense, and he has yet to show any potential that he can develop into a capable two-way player.

Thanks to his frame, Kuzma remains a strong rebounder (5.5 per game), but he is frequently singled out by opposition teams as LA's defensive weak link. At 34, LeBron can no longer play with the same defensive intensity as he did a decade ago, and the Lakers simply leak too many points with the forward pairing of him and Kuzma.

1 / 3 NEXT
Advertisement
Topics you might be interested in:
NBA Los Angeles Lakers Kyle Kuzma
Tristan Elliott
ANALYST
In-depth analyst of the latest stories from around the NBA
Lakers Trade Rumors: Lakers open to trading Lonzo Ball, Kyle Kuzma and Brandon Ingram
RELATED STORY
NBA: The 3 best Los Angeles Lakers' performers of 2018
RELATED STORY
NBA Trade Rumors: Lakers could give up Lonzo Ball, Kyle Kuzma, Ivica Zubac, pick to get Anthony Davis from Pelicans
RELATED STORY
NBA Trade Rumors: 3 Players the Los Angeles Lakers need to avoid ahead of the trade deadline
RELATED STORY
NBA Trade Rumours Roundup, January 26th: Major Lakers Trade News, Kevin Love future and more
RELATED STORY
Lakers Trade Rumors: 3 things to expect before the trade deadline
RELATED STORY
Lakers Trade Rumours: 3 players that could leave the Lakers before the trade deadline
RELATED STORY
NBA Trade Rumors: 3 Players who could surprisingly leave the Los Angeles Lakers next month
RELATED STORY
Anthony Davis Trade: 3 players the Los Angeles Lakers should include in trade talks
RELATED STORY
NBA Trade Rumors Roundup, January 21st: Lakers Trade ruled out, Dennis Smith Jr. return and more
RELATED STORY
Advertisement
Fetching more content...
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Contact Us Advertise with Us