3 Reasons why Los Angeles Lakers should trade Kyle Kuzma before the NBA Trade Deadline

Achyut Dubey FOLLOW ANALYST Top 5 / Top 10 14 Dec 2019, 10:32 IST SHARE

The Lakers are spelling greatness without him playing a key role.

The Los Angeles Lakers are off to their best start in years, as they lead the NBA with an imposing 23-3 (0.885) record. And unexpectedly so, Kyle Kuzma hasn't been getting his share of credit for the team's recent surge to glory.

He hasn't been the force that the Lakers fanbase is used to witnessing. The explanations for him not being able to adapt to the changing winds in LA are all over the internet. But here we will discuss why the Lakers can get even better than what they represent at the moment, if they chose to put Kuzma on the trade market for someone who can produce more reliably.

Let's take a look at precisely why the franchise should consider parting ways with the youngster in their search for an NBA Championship this year.

#1 He hasn't been producing at the expected rate

Kuz is averaging a career-low 9.4 field goal attempts this year.

Kyle Kuzma is one of many to have suffered the after-effects of a turbulent Lakers offseason. The entry of a generational star in Anthony Davis meant that Kuz was no more the second-best player on the team after LeBron James.

When their new Head Coach, Frank Vogel decided to use him off the bench, the margin for error grew slimmer for the 24-year-old. And so far, he hasn't been able to contribute at an efficient rate. Although playing only 23 minutes per game this season, Kuzma has been shooting a career-low 43% from the field. Despite his three-ball falling at a respectable 36% clip, Kuz just hasn't shown that confidence on the offensive end of the floor as was the norm during his first two years.

His transition from a tough shot maker to a fairly streaky contributor due to drastic roster upturns hasn't served his individual stats one bit. Even though he is scoring at the third-best rate (11.1 ppg) in the team, it is not even half of what Bron and AD are posting on an individual basis.

1 / 3 NEXT