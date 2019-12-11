NBA Today: 3 Reasons why the Los Angeles Lakers are the best team in the league right now

One can only imagine what the future holds for the new-look Lakers

When the Los Angeles Lakers front office bagged Anthony Davis from New Orleans in the offseason, everyone knew fireworks were in store for their 2019-20 campaign. And indeed this team has surpassed all expectations so far whilst fabricating a newer, higher ceiling with every passing game.

But what's actually been an amazing sight to witness is how all the pieces have come together for LA. From what was a dysfunctional mess just a few months ago, we have seen the rise of one of the finest rosters ever to play the game of basketball.

The Lakers are currently 21-3 (0.875) on the season, despite having to play through a treacherous early December schedule headlined with testing matchups on the road. Moreover, along with playing quality basketball on a consistent basis, this squad is having genuine fun and the camaraderie is visible.

On that note, let's dive in and analyze the purple and gold closely to see what makes them surefire title contenders.

#1 The dynamic duo has built impeccable chemistry

The future of the Lakers franchise is in safe hands

The coupling of two generational superstars was bound to pay dividends for this team, but the way the narrative has unfolded is something to revisit. LeBron James and Anthony Davis have been nothing short of amazing in the Lakers uniform this year so far, drawing energy and effort from each other's greatness.

While AD averages 27.7 points, 9 rebounds and 2.7 blocks per game, Bron is posting dazzling numbers in 25.9 points, 6.8 rebounds and his own league-best of 10.8 dimes per matchup. The stats give a fair idea of how well they are sharing the court and playing to each other's strengths. LeBron's pass-first demeanor has jelled perfectly with AD's transition rim-running style of play.

Having a couple of elite two-way players on the court has the Lakers leading the league in field-goal percentage as well as blocks. Each one possesses the talent and basketball IQ to keep the scoreboard ticking throughout the 48 minutes, while the other takes a breather. And when they're on the court together, their skills add up for the greater good of the whole team.

