3 reasons why Nerlens Noel will leave the Oklahoma City Thunder this summer

Tristan Elliott
ANALYST
18   //    05 Apr 2019, 07:23 IST

Nerlens Noel joined the Oklahoma City Thunder last season
Nerlens Noel joined the Oklahoma City Thunder last season

After playing one season of college basketball with the University of Kentucky, Nerlens Noel declared himself for the 2013 NBA Draft. Due to a series of impressive performances for the UK, Noel was tipped by many to be the number one pick of the draft, although he was ultimately selected at number six.

During his first five years in the NBA, Noel spent time with both the Philadelphia 76ers and Dallas Mavericks, although injuries restricted the center to just 158 starts. After his contract expired, Noel headed to the Thunder last summer and the former lottery pick has impressed from the bench - averaging 4.9 points and 4.3 rebounds per game.

Few would argue against the fact that Noel has been a great addition to the OKC bench, although the 25-year-old can opt out of the final year of his existing deal this summer - and here are three reasons why he could be set to depart them:

#3 Lack of playing opportunities

Noel has found it difficult to get minutes due to Steven Adams' presence in the Thunder team
Noel has found it difficult to get minutes due to Steven Adams' presence in the Thunder team

Noel has played well whenever he has been called upon this season, however, despite a string of impressive performances from the bench, he is still averaging just 13 minutes per game. Upon signing for the Thunder, Noel was aware that he would play back up to Steven Adams, although he may be slightly disappointed at how little time he has spent on the court.

Billy Donovan has been extremely reluctant to have Noel and Adams on the court at the same time, leaving Noel to exclusively play the minutes that the big Kiwi is resting. At 25, Noel is entering his prime years and the former lottery pick may be unhappy at spending another year glued to the bench.

NBA Oklahoma City Thunder Nerlens Noel NBA Players NBA Trade Rumors NBA Rumors
Tristan Elliott
ANALYST
In-depth analyst of the latest stories from around the NBA
