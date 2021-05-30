3 Records made by Ja Morant in his first three NBA Playoff career games 

Upcoming star Ja Morant has made a sizzling start to his career in the NBA Playoffs. The post-season, in fact, has been great for him if his play-in tournament heroics are to be considered as well.

After leading his team to two straight wins over Greg Popovich's San Antonio Spurs and a Golden State Warriors team with an in-form Stephen Curry, Morant has continued to show his potential in the playoffs.

Ja Morant started the 2021 NBA Playoffs by leading the Memphis Grizzlies to a shocking win over the Utah Jazz in Game 1 of their first-round series. He had 26 points in that game.

The 2020 Rookie of the Year then scored a whopping 47 points in Game 2 and 28 points in Game 3 but ended up on the losing side on both occasions.

Ja Morant's first two playoff games are historic:



• second-most points in the first two playoff games by any player (73) only behind George Mikan

• most points scored by a Grizzly (47)

• fourth-youngest to score 40 in the playoffs, behind Magic, LeBron, and Luka pic.twitter.com/387G1i1hBa — SB Nation (@SBNation) May 27, 2021

Nonetheless, it was enough for Ja Morant to introduce himself as one of the brightest talents to look out for as he broke multiple records following these scintillating performances.

On that note, we list three records that Ja Morant has made since his playoffs debut so far.

Ja Morant embarks on a record-breaking spree to start his NBA Playoff career; enters history books

Ja Morant #12 of the Memphis Grizzlies in action

3) Most points in a playoff game by a player aged 21 or younger

When Ja Morant scored 47 points for the Memphis Grizzlies in Game 2, he broke multiple records that night. One of them was scoring the most points by a player aged 21 or younger.

The record was previously held by current LA Lakers leader LeBron James, who scored 45 points in the 2006 NBA Playoffs as a 21 year old.

He also became just the fifth player in NBA history to have a 40-point game as a player aged below 22.

The other four players to achieve this feat were LeBron James, Luka Doncic (twice), Tracy McGrady and Magic Johnson. Morant was also the second-youngest player in a game after LeBron to score 45+ points.

2) 4th Player in NBA history to score 100+ points in first three career playoff games

Ja Morant continued the hot-start to his playoff career with a 28-point game against the Jazz in Game 3 of their first-round series on Friday night.

He became just the fourth player in NBA history to score 100+ points in his first three playoff games.

Morant joined the elite company of all-time greats like Kareem-Abdul Jabbar, Wilt Chamberlain and George Mikan as the only players to have achieved this feat.

Ja Morant has scored 101 points in his first three career playoff games, joining Kareem Abdul-Jabbar, Wilt Chamberlain and George Mikan as the only players in NBA History with 100+ points in their first three postseason games. pic.twitter.com/l67In1VLlv — NBA History (@NBAHistory) May 30, 2021

Although the Memphis Grizzlies ended up losing, he gave the home crowd plenty to cheer about in the Grizzlies' first playoff game in four years.

It was a closely contested tie until the late stages of the game but the Utah Jazz pulled away with a 14-2 run.

1) Best individual performance in Memphis Grizzlies history

Ja Morant broke the franchise record for the most points by a Memphis Grizzlies player when he tallied 47 points in Game 2. It currently stands as the best individual performance for a Grizzlies player in the regular and post-season.

The record was previously held by Mike Miller, who scored 45 points in a game during the 2007 season.